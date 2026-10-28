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Hualien Welcomes Global Travelers to the 2026 Pacific Hot Spring Season

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HUALIEN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 – The 2026 Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Season has officially kicked off, running through November 15. The Hualien County Government invites international visitors to “Soak into Happiness” amidst Taiwan’s magnificent East Rift Valley, offering a rejuvenating escape for travelers worldwide.

Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Festival (Ruisui Hot Spring Park)
Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Festival (Ruisui Hot Spring Park)

The annual event highlights Hualien’s two premier hot spring districts: Ruisui Hot Spring, famous for its iron-rich golden mineral waters known as the “Hero Spring,” and Antong Hot Spring, celebrated for its crystal-clear, skin-smoothing waters known as the “Beauty Spring.”

To enhance the international visitor experience, the event features stunning seasonal light installations, interactive AR stamp-collecting games, and special themed weekend events. Travelers can also easily access the region using convenient shuttle bus services linking major transport hubs and scenic attractions.

Hualien warmly invites global tourists to embrace the soothing healing power, breathtaking landscapes, and rich cultural hospitality of its autumn and winter hot spring getaway. For more details, please visit the official event website https://hotspring.hl.gov.tw/

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