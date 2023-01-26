IMAX China Reports Second Highest CNY Four-Day IMAX box office total of RMB 161 million

42% increase over same period last year Record Day 3 and Day 4 Chinese New Year Box Office

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 January 2023 – IMAX China box office over the Chinese New Year period held strong with record Day 3 and Day 4 box office results as moviegoers continue to flock to theaters over the holiday period. IMAX China grossed 161million RMB in four days, an increase of 42 % over the same period last year and the second-highest four-day Chinese New Year opening ever. In addition, IMAX’s market share for the holiday period to date was 3.5 %, an increase of 86.3bps points over last year.

The 2023 Chinese New Year film line-up is one of the strongest and most diverse in recent years, with IMAX featuring 4 out of the top 5 films, including “The Wandering Earth 2” （Filmed for IMAX）, “Full River Red”, “Deep Sea”, and “Hidden Blade”. The positive reaction from Chinese moviegoers to this year’s films is a key driver in the recovery of cinema attendance. The Wandering Earth 2″ also opened in 31 IMAX theatres in North America on 22 January, with IMAX accounting for 30% of the film’s three-day gross USD 340k.

IMAX theaters in China will continue to feature Chinese New Year’s titles throughout the holiday and into February. Disney/Lightstorm’s “Avatar: The Way of Water”, the second highest-grossing IMAX film in China with more than $50 million, will continue its successful run in China. Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” will also debut in China on Feb 7 and Feb 17 respectively.

