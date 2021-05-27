Quick Turnaround Factoring Facility to Safeguard the Manufacturer from Credit Risks Amid Pandemic-related Complications

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 May 2021 – Global invoice financing marketplace Incomlend today announced a USD2.5 million invoice financing programme for a leading Indian apparel manufacturer. The initiative will bolster the manufacturer’s production and exportation capabilities, safeguarding its vital revenue streams with customers, including fashion retailers across Europe, the USA and the Asia Pacific.

Based in Singapore and with offices in Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Incomlend connects small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with communities of investors, enabling them to buy and sell individual invoices online.

The working capital solution provided by Incomlend will enable the apparel manufacturer, which operates eight manufacturing plants, to safeguard its financial health and maintain manufacturing operations to capture new revenue opportunities. It will al so allow the manufacturer to protect itself from credit risks and heightened volatility in the retail space, especially when many brick-and-mortar retail stores remain under threat due to the pandemic.

The move came when the manufacturer received a request from one of its key customers in Europe to lengthen the payment terms from 75 days to 120 days to ease cash flow against a challenging setting where the pandemic impacted several branches.

The apparel manufacturer will now be able to cash in an invoice as early as three days following the shipment of products. The retailer (importer) will have the option of paying for the shipment’s invoice value up to 120 days later.

Since it started operations in 2016, Incomlend has financed over USD500 million in trades across 50 countries worldwide. As companies continue to navigate the disrupted and volatile business environment, competitive and alternative working capital such as the Incomlend Invoice Financing Programme will play a crucial role in helping companies maintain their financial health and business continuity. The programme will also provide companies with the capital to capture new opportunities as economies recover.

According to research by trade credit insurer Atradius, suppliers in India active in both domestic and foreign markets reported a significant increase in late payments in June 2020. An average of 66% of the total value of B2B invoices was overdue, up from 39% in June 2019. Furthermore, the research revealed that late payments in the textile industry in Asia impacted 64% of the total value of B2B invoices. Receiving cash for goods at an earlier time enables companies to maintain a healthy working capital to cover other aspects of their business, including operational expenses.

Incomlend CEO and Co-founder Morgan Terigi commented:

“From supply chain disruptions to the ongoing closure of physical stores, the apparel industry continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19. Businesses in the sector face increased financial challenges, from limited cash flow to credit risks. With our extensive experience working with apparel manufacturers and fashion retailers, we understand the pain points that exporters and importers face in today’s pandemic climate. We offer our Invoice Financing Programme, a working capital solution to meet evolving business requirements and ultimately, a win-win situation for both exporter and importer.”





For more information on Incomlend, please visit https://www.incomlend.com/.

About Incomlend

Incomlend is a global invoice financing marketplace for businesses and private capital. Founded in 2016, the Singapore-based company has processed more than 2,300 transactions and provides invoice finance services in over 50 countries worldwide. As one of the first alternative cross-border trade finance platforms globally, Incomlend enables companies to finance their export invoices by selling them to institutional investors at a discount. For more information, visit www.incomlend.com.

