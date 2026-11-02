INDIA Bloc’s Delhi Ramlila Ground Rally Boosts Congress And Allies Morale

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

The impressive political success of INDIA bloc’s New Delhi Ramlila ground rally on November 1 has clearly established an important milestone in Indian opposition politics. It indicates that this political movement centred round election irregularities, vote theft, and the demand of removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is most likely to be transformed from merely a party politics into a sustained democratic accountability movement, and if it happens, it will have disastrous political implication on PM Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, which will be felt first in the election bound state Uttar Pradesh going to polls in early 2027.

Ramlila ground rally has clearly boosted morale of Congress and its allies rank and file. It marked the sustained one month old Anti-CEC anti-SIR and anti-vote-theft agitation began since October 2, 2026. INDIA bloc has already planned a structured, multi-phase timeline of the agitation between mid-November and mid-December. Five additional large-scale Delhi March rallies have been planned on November 25-26, that would culminate in Delhi on the Constitution Day on November 26. The bloc has also planned to bring the movement directly into the Parliament of India during winter session. These all indicates that it is likely to be sustained as a political movement in near future.

INDIA bloc has demonstrated significant opposition unity in the rally where leaders of the 19 opposition parties were present. Their presence showed that the bloc is politically relevant despite internal differences for which BJP leaders have been taunting them.

The rally has widened the issue from mere administrative lapses during the SIR process which deleted over 13 crore of voters to the issue of electoral integrity threatening democracy in the country. Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote manipulation and Kharge’s call for political accountability gave a broader political message. Rahul Gandhi clearly said that everyone, including CEC Gyanesh Kumar, PM Narendra Modi, and Union Minister of Home Amit Shah will be brought to justice for vote theft. Rahul Gandhi claimed that 2024 mandate for the Modi government was illegal. He said it was due to manipulation by Gyanesh Kumar, Modi became Prime Minister, and Shah became Home Minister.

The peaceful conduct of the rally has strengthened the political optics. This has tremendously helped the opposition INDIA bloc to present its mobilisation as a legitimate democratic protest. It diffused the BJP leadership’s, including Modi and Shah, allegation that the opposition is bent upon spreading anarchy in the country. BJP has even launched “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” campaign against INDIA bloc, but there was no anarchy seen during the rally, which belies the ruling establishment’s claim.

BJP has also been trying to portray the rally as an exercise in defaming and destabilising institutions. Even though there were many political gains for INDIA bloc, to name a few were positive gain in opposition unity, stronger gain in national media visibility, strengthened leadership profile of opposition leaders including of Rahul Gandhi, and significant gains achieved in electoral integrity debate.

INDIA bloc has successfully demonstrated that it can still assemble a substantial national opposition platform, while BJP has been claiming that the bloc has been disintegrated and there is not unity among the leaders of its allies. The commons issue of electoral integrity has united them, which may also unite them where it will be needed in political strategy, organisation, elections. The success of the rally gave the opposition an opportunity to build a sustained movement around electoral accountability against the ruling BJP led by Modi-Shah duo.

Rally has given the Samajwadi Party and Congress an opportunity to consolidate INDIA bloc’s political position in the state, which is going to polls soon, and where BJP remains a formidable ruling party. During the rally, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has explicitly projected UP as the next battleground in the movement against alleged electoral irregularities. He also described the rally as the beginning of a democratic battle in Uttar Pradesh and invoked the BJP’s reduced performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as evidence that political change is possible. It is clear that electoral integrity will be a central issue in 2027 assembly election.

BJP has already recognised the political challenge revolving round the electoral integrity. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath even led a counter rally against Ramlila ground rally in Lucknow on the same day. SIR has also become an issue of confrontation in Uttar Pradesh, with several identified and ultimately accepted irregularities. Net deletion of voters in the state is 2.05 crore.

When Ramlila ground rally is examined as a possible starting point for a wider national opposition campaign apart from Uttar Pradesh, rather than merely an even in the National Capital, it presents a very encouraging picture for INDIA bloc, in several states on the strength of which BJP has come to rule at the Centre.

The biggest immediate challenge for the INDIA bloc lies in Bihar, where BJP led NDA is ruling. A new political entrant Jan Suraj Party has been recently gaining strength on the ground as we can see in the byelection and MLC election result. INDIA bloc parties had considerably lost in 2025 election after the SIR, where Mahagathbandhan was reduced to only 35 in the 243 seat assembly. Ramlila ground rally has boosted the morale of RJD, Congress, and Left, but they will still need rebuilding their political strategy.

INDIA bloc as ruling combine in Jharkhand is a formidable counterweight to the BJP. Success in Ramlila ground has further strengthened them. Presence of MVA leaders in Ramlila ground rally have given signal of restoration of their unity in Maharashtra.

West Bengal represents a new and important political battlefield and the presence of Mamata TMC leaders in INDIA bloc rally signals a new opposition unity is now possible. The state is now ruled by BJP after 2026 election. Earlier, INDIA bloc parties were completely divided in the state and fought with each other.

In three Hindi heartland states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh – BJP rules and Congress is chief opposition party. Success of Ramlila ground rally have boosted the moral of Congress workers and their local leaders, which may considerably impact the political outcome.

In Haryana, where Congress has very strong presence, the Ramlila ground rally success has tremendously boosted morale of its rank and file. Congress has alleged that BJP won the state election by vote theft in 2024. Even in Lok Sabha election BJP’s vote share was only 2.33 per cent higher that Congress. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demonstrated how voter lists were manipulated in the state. The boosted moral of Haryana Congress may skew the election outcome in the future.

Success of Ramlila ground rally has paved the way for INDIA bloc to go ahead with its electoral accountability movement, marking a significant moment in the opposition politics in India in decades. BJP has much to be concerned about. Moves and countermoves of both the BJP and INDIA bloc will be keenly watched in the coming days. (IPA Service)

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