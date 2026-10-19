India outlines $45 billion space economy growth ambition

India’s space economy could expand fivefold to $45 billion within eight years as the government seeks more private investment, quicker regulatory clearances and stronger commercial demand, Space Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

Singh estimated the sector’s current value at approximately $9 billion and projected it could reach $40 billion to $45 billion over seven to eight years. Speaking at a New Delhi roundtable on Saturday, he said the next priority was building internationally competitive businesses rather than simply demonstrating technological capabilities.

The minister identified predictable customer demand, domestic and overseas capital, efficient approvals and sustainable business models as essential conditions for expansion. His remarks at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum placed commercial viability at the centre of the government’s efforts to enlarge the role of private companies in space activities.

Government departments could become anchor customers for emerging enterprises, Singh said, providing contracts that enable businesses to test technology and develop products for wider markets. Support for proof-of-concept projects would also help companies demonstrate practical applications before committing to larger production programmes.

Such arrangements could address a central challenge for space ventures: securing reliable revenue while facing substantial development costs and lengthy periods before projects generate returns. Singh argued that an identifiable customer base would encourage manufacturing investment and allow companies to establish more durable commercial operations.

He also called for defined timeframes for installation and export licences, alongside lower operating costs and better integration of supply chains. Regulatory improvements, he said, must produce practical results for companies seeking to enter the market or expand their activities.

Singh referred to goods and services tax measures affecting space products, saying policy changes should deliver tangible benefits to industry. He did not announce a fresh tax package or specify new deadlines for regulatory decisions during the discussion.

The forecast broadly matches the longer-term ambition set out by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, or IN-SPACe, which has outlined a $44 billion space economy by 2033. Its strategy envisages $11 billion in exports, with opportunities spanning satellite communications, navigation, Earth observation, manufacturing and launch services.

That target remains an aspiration rather than an assured outcome. Delivering it would require sustained growth across multiple segments, with private operators securing customers and financing while navigating technical, regulatory and commercial risks.

Figures disclosed to Parliament in July illustrate both the expansion of private participation and the distance still to travel. Singh said cumulative private investment had reached $618.5 million by March 31, 2026, while $187 million had been reported during 2026. The government had granted 105 authorisations to non-government entities as of July 14.

Those authorisations are subject to national security and strategic considerations under IN-SPACe procedures. The government has said it is developing dedicated safety and security guidelines as commercial activity expands, reflecting the need to balance market access with oversight of sensitive technologies.

Singh said international partnerships could bring investment, technological expertise and access to overseas customers, while domestic capabilities remained important for strategic autonomy. He advocated closer cooperation among government agencies, private enterprises and foreign partners, particularly where collaboration could strengthen manufacturing networks and market access.

He pointed to satellite communications, geospatial services and Earth observation as areas where space technology already supports economic activity. Applications include infrastructure monitoring, agriculture, disaster management and defence, alongside services built around satellite data.

The minister highlighted government use of geotagging to monitor development projects, track implementation schedules and assist administrative clearances. He also cited space-based disaster information supplied to neighbouring countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The commercialisation programme follows the opening of space activities to private participation in 2019 and 2020, a change that enabled enterprises to work alongside public institutions. Singh said that cooperation had yielded results but that technical achievement alone would not guarantee commercial success. The distinction is significant for companies developing satellite hardware, data services and launch technologies: demonstrating that a system works is different from securing repeat orders at prices sufficient to sustain operations. Public procurement and export access could therefore influence investment decisions.

The roundtable, titled Space, Sovereignty and New Economy, included IN-SPACe promotion director Vinod Kumar and Aisha Bowe, founder and chief executive of STEMBoard and LINGO, a former NASA engineer who has flown with Blue Origin. Participants discussed investment, international cooperation and the challenge of converting national space capabilities into commercially viable enterprises.