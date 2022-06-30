Indian Fund takes 22% stake in DP World unit

DP World and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) have announced the broadening of their existing partnership, with NIIF Master Fund investing primary capital of INR 22.5 billion (approximately US$300 million) for a shareholding of approximately 22.5% in Hindustan Ports Private Limited (HPPL), the wholly owned subsidiary of DP World.

With this transaction, which is also the Master Fund’s single largest investment, NIIF’s investment under this partnership will reach around US$500 million. The transaction is subject to customary completion conditions and is expected to close by Q1 CY2023.

HPPL is one of India’s leading container terminal platforms with a proven track record of growth over the long-term. The entity operates five container terminals managing more than 5 million TEU[2] of capacity and representing a national market share of over 20%. The terminals are in strategic growth locations including Mumbai (2), Mundra, Chennai and Cochin.

This investment from NIIF Master Fund extends the existing DP World and NIIF partnership, formed through the creation of Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL) in 2018. Since its inception, HIPL has made substantial investments in rail logistics, multi-modal logistics parks, container freight stations, economic zones, cold chain infrastructure and contract logistics to create a market leading integrated logistics platform.

As the value chain becomes more integrated, significant growth opportunities exist across the entire Indian ports and logistics space and both HIPL and HPPL are suitably placed to capture these opportunities. The primary capital raised through this transaction will aid in new infrastructure development, drive supply chain efficiencies and support future growth initiatives of HPPL. The investment in this combined entity will improve cargo connectivity which will deliver cost efficiencies and an enhanced customer experience.

