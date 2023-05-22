logo
Just in:
Pakistan Film ‘Joyland’ Is A Fine Human Document On Transgender Struggle // 8 fabulous things to do in Dubai this week: May 22 to May 25 // Experience Dubai from the air and sea with these amazing deals // Siddaramaiah cabinet begins implementing promises // Brij Bhushan says he is ready to face Narco test // $30K cash prize up for grabs at Taiwan Creative Content Festival 2023 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 22 May 2023 // Security tightened ahead of G20 meet in Srinagar // AGenius – An Investor Portal Achieves New Milestone with Over 200 Private Funds user and introduce a new E-KYC feature // Pakistan’s Political Turmoil Has Implications For Global Security // Hong Kong Startup SleekFlow Successfully Integrates GPT-4 to Drive Customer Interactions: SleekFlow AI Enables Businesses Achieve Customer Service Management and Sales Automation // UAE weather: Orange alert issued with heavy rain and dusty conditions // Get up to 90 per cent off at this three day super sale this weekend in Dubai // Tickets are now on sale for musical Hamilton in Abu Dhabi // 6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: May 22 to 25 // You can now get free Wi-Fi onboard all Emirates flights // Empowering Clients in ESG Compliance: Crowe Singapore, Donaldson & Burkinshaw and NUS Centre for Governance and Sustainability Forge New Partnership // Eddid Financial and VSFG Forge Strategic Cooperation and Investment Partnership // Introducing BingX Cryptopedia: Redefining the Way New Traders Understand Cryptocurrency Language // Telecoming attends Telecoms World Middle East consolidating its expansion in the region //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachInnolux to Showcase High-Value, Cross-Domain, Sustainable Products and Technologies at SID Display Week 2023
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
22 seen
0 Comments

Innolux to Showcase High-Value, Cross-Domain, Sustainable Products and Technologies at SID Display Week 2023

MIAOLI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 22 May 2023 – Innolux is set to attend the SID Display Week 2023 (Booth# 313) in Los Angeles from May 23 to 25, 2023. With the theme of “Make for Your Life,” Innolux will exhibit a series of display technology applications in smart living in the post-pandemic era.
Gallery Display.jpg
Photo: Innolux_Inno-Gallery Display

Innolux’s Three Leading Products for the Outdoors and a Sustainable Lifestyle

Innolux’s 28-inch flexible ACeP (Advanced Color ePaper) Module is the world’s first of its kind with high readability, lightweight and low-power consumption features, making it a sustainable product. Innolux unveiled its “Outdoor EV Compound Charging Station,” the world’s first-ever charging piles utilizing ePaper applications with access to services and marketing content. Innolux’s industry-leading high-brightness “23.8-inch WTSR Display” has patented backlight modules paired with wide-temperature high-penetration TFT-LCD, making it able to operate under difficult settings including outdoor conditions.

With First-Of-Its-Kind in the Industry and Around the World Automotive Displays, Innolux’s Subsidiary CarUX is a Pioneer in the Era of Smart Mobility

CarUX, an Innolux subsidiary, is leading the industry in seeking innovation and breakthroughs in the high-end display technologies and technologies for large, curved, and free-shape displays. Innolux’s “Integrated automotive LID”, the world’s first-ever single-piece large curved display, is a one-piece front-seat display that maximizes information display. CarUX’s industry’s one-of-a-kind, high-resolution “Cinema Display for rear seat” is a total solution entering mass production at the supply chain of international car makers.

Innolux’s Next-Generation AR/VR Products Take Digital Life to a New Level

Equipped with industry-leading 4K ultra-high resolution, Innolux’s ” 2117ppi Low Power 4K VR LCD Technology” enables users to explore optimized views with superior clarity and enjoy realistic, immersive experiences. The “1.57-inch AR Dynamic LC Dimmer” introduces dynamic light adjustment technology in AR devices to enable a more immersive AR experience.

Digital Arts Solutions Forge a Sustainable Smart City Lifestyle

Innolux will showcase its diverse 13.3-inch to 31.5-inch digital gallery display solutions, including the “N3D Digital Photo Frame,” “23.8-inch and 31.5-inch Inno-Gallery Displays,” “ N3D Digital Art Display,” “Kirameki Display” and more. Innolux will pave the way for modern art toward new digital technology.

Video featuring Innolux’s SID products:

(1) Innolux SID 2023, Make For Your Life – Breakthrough Technologies:
https://youtu.be/zwWqk4Twfhs

(2) Innolux SID 2023, Make For Your Life – Smart Transportation:
https://youtu.be/MejpD1saSbI

(3) Innolux SID 2023, Make For Your Life – Smart Retail:
https://youtu.be/-Hq07OWvKUs

Hashtag: #Innolux

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Can Congress Replicate Karnataka Victory In Kerala Against LDF? // Innolux to Showcase High-Value, Cross-Domain, Sustainable Products and Technologies at SID Display Week 2023 // Cong advises Kejriwal to learn from Sheila Dikshit // $30K cash prize up for grabs at Taiwan Creative Content Festival 2023 // Telecoming attends Telecoms World Middle East consolidating its expansion in the region // Rahul wants President to open Parliament building, not PM // LWK + Partners Paves the Way for BIM Adoption in Hong Kong Architecture Industry // UAE weather: Orange alert issued with heavy rain and dusty conditions // AGenius – An Investor Portal Achieves New Milestone with Over 200 Private Funds user and introduce a new E-KYC feature // Empowering Clients in ESG Compliance: Crowe Singapore, Donaldson & Burkinshaw and NUS Centre for Governance and Sustainability Forge New Partnership // Sheikh Mohammed reveals best and worst rated UAE government services // Tickets are now on sale for musical Hamilton in Abu Dhabi // Eddid Financial and VSFG Forge Strategic Cooperation and Investment Partnership // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 22 May 2023 // Introducing BingX Cryptopedia: Redefining the Way New Traders Understand Cryptocurrency Language // Update: Dubai Floating Bridge closure extended until further notice // Pakistan’s Political Turmoil Has Implications For Global Security // 8 fabulous things to do in Dubai this week: May 22 to May 25 // Watch: Sheikh Hamdan wishes his twins on their 2nd birthday // Get up to 90 per cent off at this three day super sale this weekend in Dubai //