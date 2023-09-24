logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Introducing Bybit's Perp Protect: Revolutionizing Options Trading with Industry-First Downside Protection

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to introduce an industry first for crypto exchanges: Perp Protect, an automated risk management tool. Perp Protect acquires options contracts automatically to hedge long and short positions offering easy downside protection.

Perp Protect has been developed by Bybit and is not available on any of the top crypto exchanges. It offers users peace of mind without compromising their investment strategy by suggesting options contracts that protect against price action going against them.

Traders anticipating market volatility can stay ahead of the curve by leveraging Perp Protect to secure their positions in volatile markets. Its automatic options acquisition is based on intelligent recommendations to ensure that they are well-prepared to navigate market fluctuations.

Inexperienced perpetual traders can also gain the confidence using Perp Protect’s reliable protection layer. It empowers them to explore the world of perpetual trading while minimizing potential losses.

Using Perp Protect requires just two clicks. It’s designed for user convenience, ensuring that its benefits can be accessed effortlessly. Secondly, Perp Protect’s intelligent algorithm continuously evaluates market conditions to offer optimal downside protection and costs as low as 2% of a user’s initial margin.

“As we witness the evolution of crypto, it is essential that traders have access to tools that not only enhance their experience but also mitigate the risks associated with this dynamic market,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “With Perp Protect, we are proud to offer a solution that brings ease and security to traders of all levels.”

Hashtag: #Bybit #TheCryptoArk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more information please visit: For updates, please follow:

