Iranian guards assert major gains in military capabilities

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has asserted that its military strength has increased by at least 50 per cent, citing improved missiles, drones and additional weapons, although the scale of the claimed expansion has not been independently established.

The assertion follows statements by IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi that Iran has acquired more advanced weaponry since its confrontation with the United States and Israel earlier this year. The force has not published an independently auditable inventory, comparative assessment or operational data substantiating the reported percentage increase.

Mohebbi said on 14 October that Iran had relied largely on older-generation equipment during the earlier fighting but had since obtained substantially more sophisticated weapons. He warned that another attack would encounter a stronger Iranian response, while acknowledging the possibility of renewed hostilities.

The distinction between greater production, larger stockpiles and improved combat effectiveness is important. A percentage increase in overall military power cannot be assessed reliably without knowing the benchmark, the capabilities included and the losses sustained during fighting. No such methodology accompanied the claim.

Iran’s military leadership has separately described efforts to accelerate missile manufacturing, upgrade guidance systems and introduce new unmanned aircraft. Those statements provide evidence of an announced rearmament programme but do not establish how much usable firepower the country has added.

The Guards’ accounts come as Tehran and Washington remain locked in a confrontation over military operations and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces have sought to exert pressure on shipping in the waterway, while the United States has maintained military and economic pressure on Tehran.

Iran’s acting defence minister, Majid Ebn-e Reza, said in July that drone production had reached three times its level before the war. He provided no underlying output figures, making it impossible to determine how many additional aircraft were being produced or whether manufacturing could offset battlefield losses.

Mohebbi has also said missile production accelerated during a pause in fighting and that lessons from combat improved accuracy. Iran has not released comprehensive figures covering missile reserves, manufacturing rates or the condition of facilities struck by American and Israeli forces.

Such omissions matter because production claims and deployed military capability measure different things. Newly manufactured missiles require functioning launchers, trained crews, targeting information and secure communications. Drones similarly depend on components, assembly capacity and reliable command links to become operational assets.

Independent assessments have pointed to damage inflicted on Iran’s air defences and other military infrastructure during the conflict. The extent of reconstruction remains uncertain, as does the proportion of new equipment that has entered active service rather than undergoing development or testing.

Iranian army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia previously said newer drones had been introduced during fighting and that missiles operated by the army and the Guards had been upgraded. He described continuing research and manufacturing despite attacks, without providing independently verifiable performance results.

Tehran has also signalled interest in extending missile ranges. Akraminia said this month that the military was pursuing weapons capable of reaching adversaries at greater distances, reflecting its assessment of American deployments beyond the immediate Gulf area.

Separately, Mohebbi warned in September that another conflict could involve different targets and previously unused weapons. He did not identify those systems or provide technical specifications. His comments were presented as a deterrent warning rather than confirmation of a particular new deployment.

The possibility of further escalation has heightened concern among Gulf states dependent on secure maritime trade. Attacks and threats affecting the Strait of Hormuz carry implications beyond military installations because the passage is central to regional energy exports and commercial shipping.

Neither the United States nor Israel has independently endorsed Iran’s assessment of its expanded capabilities. Their earlier operations targeted missile infrastructure and air defence systems, making the effectiveness of Iranian repairs and replacement programmes a consequential but unresolved question.

Iran’s defence establishment has traditionally disclosed selected weapons through exercises, official announcements and displays. Such presentations can demonstrate that equipment exists, but they do not necessarily establish the numbers available, sustained production rates or performance under combat conditions.

The Guards have offered no detailed breakdown showing how the asserted 50 per cent gain is distributed between missile forces, drones, naval assets, air defences and other military branches. That leaves the headline figure attributable to Iran’s military authorities rather than an independently measured change.