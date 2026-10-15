Iran’s Mediation Efforts In Yemen Are Aimed At Expanding Tehran’s Influence

By Bhasha Singh

The clouds of unrest are once again gathering over the Gulf region. This time, the epicentre is Yemen’s internal power struggle, which has spilled over into Saudi Arabia, claiming several lives, including that of an Indian national. The Houthi rebels’ attacks on Saudi airports have prompted retaliatory strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Houthi-controlled areas, including the capital, Sanaa. The escalating confrontation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict. With the United States considering intervention, Iran has offered to mediate between the Yemeni government, the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. Tehran argues that regional disputes should be resolved without the involvement of outside powers, reflecting its determination to prevent direct US intervention.

The fighting between the Houthis and the Yemeni government has reached a dangerous point, pushing West Asia towards another crisis in the aftermath of the Iran war. On Sunday, October 11, an attack on Dammam airport reportedly killed one person. A day earlier, the Houthis attacked Riyadh airport, killing 13 people, including an Indian national, and injuring more than 300. Another attack on Sunday reportedly claimed the life of a Pakistani national.

The attacks have drawn widespread international condemnation. India’s Ministry of External Affairs described the strikes on Saudi airports as unacceptable and called for their immediate cessation. Four attacks reportedly targeted Saudi airports within a week, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Dammam airport.

Saudi Arabia’s retaliatory strikes have further aggravated the situation. US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington could stand with Saudi Arabia against the Houthis, given the kingdom’s longstanding strategic partnership with the United States. Iran, however, wants to prevent American involvement and has proposed mediation to keep the conflict within a regional diplomatic framework.

According to the United Nations, more than 46 civilians have been killed since August in the fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government. Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, has warned that the country could slide back into a full-scale war, threatening regional stability. His warning reflects the deeper struggle for political and strategic influence within Yemen and across West Asia.

Saudi Arabia is among the wealthiest and most powerful Gulf countries. Despite having no formal diplomatic relations with Israel, it maintains a relatively friendly approach towards the country. It also remains wary of Iran. Several countries, including Oman and Australia, have condemned the Houthi attacks. Against this backdrop, Iran’s mediation proposal carries particular diplomatic significance.

Another dimension of the conflict concerns Sanaa, which has remained under Houthi control since 2014. The Yemeni government has announced a major military operation to recapture the capital. On October 13, the Saudi-led coalition reportedly launched fresh airstrikes on Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled areas. These developments have jeopardised the understandings reached in 2023 to advance Yemen’s peace process. The Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of supporting military operations against their territories and violating international agreements. Thus, Yemen’s internal power struggle has increasingly acquired an international dimension.

The situation is complicated by the country’s prolonged civil war. The Houthis control Sanaa and large parts of northwestern Yemen and are considered close to Iran. The internationally recognised government, headed by Rashad al-Alimi, enjoys Saudi support. The confrontation is no longer confined to territorial control. It also involves the security of maritime trade routes through the Red Sea, a strategically important corridor for international commerce.

The international condemnation of Houthi attacks has strengthened Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic position. The kingdom remains a close US ally in West Asia and made military facilities available to Washington during the war against Iran. Pakistan is another significant player, having entered into a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. These relationships add further complexity to the regional balance of power.

The Houthis are particularly angered by Saudi military assistance to the Yemeni government. On October 9, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had destroyed three rocket-launching platforms allegedly used by the Houthis to threaten regional security. Subsequent airstrikes were followed by Houthi warnings of further attacks on Saudi airports and oil installations.

Iran’s involvement is closely connected to the Houthis’ strategic position. The movement, also known as Ansar Allah, meaning “Supporters of God”, has aligned itself with Tehran and established influence around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Houthi control over areas near this vital maritime passage has complicated the strategic calculations of Saudi Arabia and the United States. Yemeni government forces have reportedly made recent gains near the strait.

Amid these developments, Iran is seeking to strengthen its diplomatic position while limiting American influence in the region. On October 14, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti of the Houthi Political Bureau reportedly welcomed mediated talks with Saudi Arabia, but insisted on an end to Saudi military operations and the removal of restrictions on Houthi-controlled ports and airports. Oman, Russia and China are also reportedly attempting to revive negotiations.

Iran’s mediation initiative therefore represents more than an effort to end the fighting. It is also a strategic move to expand Tehran’s diplomatic influence, shape the regional balance of power and prevent another direct American intervention in West Asia. (IPA Service)

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