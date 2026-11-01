Japan strengthens cyber defences after widespread data breaches

Japan’s government is tightening cybersecurity measures after breaches exposed information held by ministries, financial firms and technology providers, while investigators examine attacks that have disrupted trading and public services.

The Foreign Ministry disclosed on October 30 that approximately 3,600 sets of personal information might have been compromised through unauthorised access to its network. The records included names and email addresses, with around 900 belonging to people outside the ministry. Officials said confidential information was held on a separate network and had not been affected.

The ministry detected the intrusion on July 27, blocked access and invalidated credentials. An external investigation subsequently identified possible exposure. Authorities said there was no evidence that the information had been misused, and pledged stronger authentication and monitoring.

The disclosure followed an October 28 announcement by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry concerning unauthorised access to the website of the Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission. The incident added another government service to the expanding list of targets, although its full consequences remained unclear.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi convened a ministerial cybersecurity meeting on October 26 and ordered urgent countermeasures. She highlighted large-scale information leaks and the danger of stolen records being exploited for further attacks. The government also instructed agencies to improve assistance for affected organisations through the police and the Information-technology Promotion Agency.

Financial markets have faced direct losses from intrusions. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama identified five foreign-exchange brokers whose customers experienced unauthorised transactions apparently connected to compromised servers operated by GMO Internet. The companies were Goldenway Japan, Oanda Japan, Ava Trade Japan, Gaitame Finest and Dukascopy Japan.

The brokers restricted affected accounts, blocked suspicious overseas orders and reset passwords. Katayama said on October 27 that regulators had received no reports of additional fraudulent transactions. The Financial Services Agency asked trading firms to strengthen surveillance and encourage customers to change credentials.

GMO shut down an affected cloud trading service on October 21 after discovering unauthorised access. The company subsequently acknowledged that material purportedly belonging to customers had been published online, while investigators continued checking its authenticity and the extent of exposure.

The company promised compensation for losses associated with fraudulent trading and offered affected users alternative services. It also rejected an extortion demand. Tokyo police opened an investigation into suspected violations of legislation governing unauthorised computer access.

Separately, IwaiCosmo Securities disclosed that an attack on technology provider Trade Works resulted in unauthorised orders involving seven customer accounts. Transactions were executed through five accounts, while personal information concerning 4,975 people was exposed. The brokerage said the leaked information could not itself be used to access trading accounts.

The National Cybersecurity Office has warned that intrusions are affecting organisations across numerous industries. Its October guidance emphasised protecting web applications, monitoring suppliers and controlling access to sensitive information. Financial regulators separately instructed institutions to examine third-party exposure and incident-response arrangements.

Artificial intelligence is complicating those efforts. Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology warned on October 13 that attackers were using increasingly sophisticated vulnerability discovery techniques, including methods that analyse mobile applications to identify weaknesses in connected servers.

GMO’s information-security division separately said its investigation had identified the use of a Chinese-developed artificial intelligence security tool called Artex in attacks directed predominantly at Japanese targets. That finding does not establish that artificial intelligence was involved in every breach or identify the operators responsible for individual incidents.

Cybersecurity company TrendAI counted 331 unauthorised-access incidents among Japanese organisations during January through September, representing 54.5 per cent of the incidents in its analysis. The classification covers different methods and does not necessarily indicate the same perpetrators or a coordinated campaign.

The growing exposure has also prompted scrutiny of authentication practices and outsourced infrastructure. Regulators have urged organisations to review vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them, strengthen access controls and prepare procedures for containing breaches. Particular attention has been directed towards information stolen from service providers that could subsequently enable attacks against their customers.

The Japan External Trade Organization disclosed on October 27 that its e-Venue business-matching platform had suffered unauthorised access on three dates between September and October. It said up to 133 personal-information records might have been exposed and suspended the service while specialists investigated.

JETRO had separately confirmed exposure of 743 records after attacks on other websites beginning October 14. The organisation notified affected businesses and contacts and established temporary online facilities while reviewing security arrangements.