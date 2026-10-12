Japanese Bag Brand pionunnal Makes Its Overseas Debut at Takashimaya Singapore

Lightweight Nubi bags crafted in Japan, a Singapore-inspired new design and a limited gift with purchase arrive on Orchard Road from 13 to 31 October 2026.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – pionunnal, the Japanese bag brand known for turning traditional Korean Nubi quilting into elegant everyday accessories, will open its first overseas pop-up at Takashimaya Department Store from 13 to 31 October 2026. The event brings together signature styles and the debut of bonbon, a new two-way bag inspired by Singapore’s Chinese New Year tradition of exchanging mandarin oranges.

With bags priced from S$106, the pop-up offers Singapore shoppers an opportunity to discover the brand in person: feel the soft quilting, compare sizes and colours, and find a bag for work, family outings or weekends away. Customers purchasing at the event will also receive a complimentary, non-retail mirror, while stocks last.

From a Japanese favourite to an everyday companion in Singapore

Nubi is a traditional quilted fabric long used in Korea for bedding and household textiles. Recognising its durability, ease of washing and lightweight comfort, pionunnal gave the fabric a new purpose as a bag. By combining this traditional textile with fine stitching by Japanese artisans and refined design, the brand created a new category of “Nubi bags” with a distinctive appeal beyond the conventional tote.

Following the brand’s launch, social media brought attention to a fresh style: lesson bags designed for adults. Traditionally associated with children carrying supplies to classes and activities, the lesson bag became a fashion accessory for adults through pionunnal’s high-quality materials and clean, simple designs, which complement everything from casual looks to more polished outfits.

The brand’s first department store pop-up at Isetan Shinjuku drew a strong response, with customers queuing outside the department store on opening day. Through subsequent pop-ups at major department stores across Japan and collaborations with brands and companies, pionunnal helped establish a new culture of enjoying a second bag as part of an outfit, becoming a driving force behind the second-bag trend and opening up a new fashion category.

A new bag with a Singapore connection

The event’s new release, bonbon (S$172), takes its inspiration from the mandarin oranges exchanged during Chinese New Year visits as symbols of good fortune and prosperity. It introduces an organza drawstring closure and velvet cord to pionunnal’s Nubi designs, giving the softly rounded bag a more decorative finish.

An adjustable, detachable strap allows bonbon to be carried as a shoulder bag or a compact mini bag. Measuring 280 mm wide, 120 mm deep and 150 mm high, it can carry mandarin oranges for festive visits, while also fitting into everyday outings and meals with friends. The Singapore event offers advance sales of bonbon, with a launch in Japan planned to follow.

Styles for different parts of the day

Alongside bonbon, visitors can explore MILK (S$106), a compact companion for essentials; PIANO (S$112), a clean-lined tote that accommodates B4 documents, magazines and a laptop; and GARDEN (S$235), a roomy, rounded bag with two handle lengths and two deep interior pockets.

MOANA (S$192) and MOANA mini (S$166) pair a clear PVC outer bag with a Nubi tote. Each can be used separately or together, offering three carrying arrangements for city outings, pool visits and holidays. For those drawn to a structured silhouette, LADY (S$252) combines a square silhouette, satin lining and a base insert.

The brand name means “a rainy day” in Korean and expresses the idea that rainy days can still be enjoyable. In Singapore, the pop-up gives that philosophy a new setting, with designs intended to accompany the many different moments of everyday life.

Event information

pionunnal

POP UP STORE from Tue 13 Oct to Sat 31 Oct 2026

Available at Ladies’ Accessories, Level 1 (near main entrance), Takashimaya Department Store

Customers purchasing at the pop-up will receive a complimentary mirror, while stocks last. Gifts cannot be reserved. For the product line-up and further information, visit the official website.

Hashtag: #pionunnal

https://pionunnal.shop

https://www.instagram.com/pionunnal/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About pionunnal

pionunnal is a Japanese bag brand founded in Kobe in 2019. Led by representative and Director Cha Kumson, it combines traditional Korean Nubi fabric with bags crafted in Japan. Its simple designs, versatile colours and practical approach to everyday carrying have attracted repeat customers, particularly among mothers in Japan.