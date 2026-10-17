Katie Zacharia exits White House press secretary post

Katie Zacharia has been removed as White House press secretary after just five days in the position, following mounting scrutiny of her professional credentials and a troubled debut briefing that raised questions about her suitability for the high-profile role.

President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that he had encouraged Zacharia to reconsider her position, expressing concern about the criticism she had encountered since assuming responsibility for the administration’s public communications. Senior administration officials subsequently confirmed that she was leaving the post.

The departure represents an exceptionally brief tenure for a White House press secretary and leaves Trump searching for another spokesperson less than three weeks before the November congressional midterm elections.

Speaking to journalists outside the White House, Trump said he had advised Zacharia that she did not have to continue in a position exposing her to sustained public criticism.

“They’ve been so nasty to her,” Trump said, referring to coverage of her performance and qualifications. He added that he had suggested she reconsider whether the demands of the position were worthwhile.

Trump also questioned whether Zacharia could find happiness in the job, although he initially indicated that the decision about her future would ultimately rest with her.

Zacharia’s departure followed her appointment to replace Karoline Leavitt, who had served as one of Trump’s most prominent public defenders and had frequently confronted journalists over coverage of the administration.

The change was intended to introduce a different voice to White House communications, but Zacharia’s first appearance behind the briefing room podium on Tuesday attracted immediate attention for its hesitant delivery and limited engagement with journalists.

Her inaugural briefing lasted approximately 14 minutes. After delivering prepared remarks praising Trump’s record, she accepted only three questions, all from outlets generally regarded as sympathetic to the administration.

The unusually short session prompted questions about whether she was adequately prepared to handle the daily demands of explaining administration policies, responding to controversies and addressing questions from a diverse White House press corps.

Scrutiny subsequently intensified over Zacharia’s description of herself as an attorney, despite questions about whether she had obtained the professional qualifications required to practise law in the United States.

Zacharia, who graduated from Pepperdine University’s law school in 2011, acknowledged during a television interview on Thursday that she had not passed the bar examination.

Her admission followed questions about earlier professional descriptions that identified her as a lawyer. Passing a qualifying examination and obtaining admission to the relevant state bar are generally required before an individual can practise law independently in the United States.

The controversy became particularly significant because Trump’s announcement of her appointment had described her as an attorney, placing her professional background under examination almost immediately after she entered the White House.

Zacharia defended her educational qualifications and explained that personal circumstances surrounding her marriage and subsequent move to China had affected her plans to complete the licensing process.

She said she had registered for the examination but had been distracted by preparations to relocate overseas with her husband. She maintained that her circumstances had changed because she expected to work abroad.

The questions surrounding her credentials were separate from the criticism of her briefing performance, although both issues contributed to the pressure she faced during her first week.

Despite those difficulties, Zacharia maintained a supportive public position towards Trump after her departure.

“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. It was an honour to work for him,” she wrote in a message on social media.

Her statement praised the president without publicly challenging the decision to end her tenure or directly addressing the circumstances surrounding her removal.

Trump, meanwhile, indicated during a television appearance that he was not rushing to appoint another press secretary, leaving uncertainty over who would assume responsibility for the administration’s regular briefings.

The White House had initially offered a favourable assessment of Zacharia’s debut. An official statement issued on Tuesday praised her inaugural appearance and described it as an effective presentation of the administration’s achievements.

That assessment contrasted with the subsequent concerns about her performance and professional background.

Zacharia had previously worked in political commentary and communications, including an association with Trump’s social media business, before assuming the White House position.

Her appointment had been announced on 9 October, while her first briefing took place on 13 October. She succeeded Leavitt as the administration’s principal public spokesperson, a position traditionally responsible for conducting briefings and explaining presidential decisions to journalists covering the White House.