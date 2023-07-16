logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaKejriwal alleges BJP conspiracy in Delhi floods
India
0 likes
51 seen
0 Comments

Kejriwal alleges BJP conspiracy in Delhi floods

arvind kejriwal 2 168647113916x9 1

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that floods in the city were caused by the BJP-led Centre and Haryana government wilfully releasing water towards the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said it has not rained in Delhi in the last 3-4 days, yet still, the water level in Yamuna reached 208.66 metres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The water from Hathnikund Barrage is released from three canals — Western Canal, Eastern Canal and Yamuna. As part of a conspiracy, between July 9 and 13, water was released from the Yamuna Canal only towards Delhi. There was no water released through the Western and Eastern Canal,” he claimed.

 

Similar charges were made by him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, even as the city government butted heads with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over a broken regulator that allegedly caused inundation on the Vikas Marg.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to a fresh allegation made by the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

With inputs from News18

The post Kejriwal alleges BJP conspiracy in Delhi floods first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Was Planned By BJP Leaders // Making Only A Few Cities Smart Goes Against The Concept Of Equality // Gold Monetisation Schemes Have Failed Due To Poor Understanding Of Sentiments // Rajasthan assembly uproar over murder of teenager // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 16 Jul 2023 // Future Metals welcomes metallurgical breakthrough at Panton // UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM // Aruma Resources discovers REEs and base metals at Saltwater // Rahul moves SC to challenge Gujarat HC’s conviction order // Indian Foreign Secretary says Modi’s visit will add momentum to ties with UAE // Cong softening towards AAP, but ties with TMC turn knotty // Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Blaming Muslims For Rise In Prices Of Veggies Is Bizarre // Newfield Resources’ subsidiary signs terms sheet for Tongo Diamond Mine US$50 million debt facility // UAE and India issue joint statement after Indian PM’s visit to UAE // Ex-BJP ally Rajbhar rejoins NDA, boosts UP prospects // When literature scores over market algorithms // IIT Delhi to have Abu Dhabi campus // Qatar, America’s Best Friend In The Gulf, Is Simultaneously Wooing China // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 15 Jul 2023 // Kejriwal alleges BJP conspiracy in Delhi floods //