Kejriwal asks people of Punjab to be patient for all ‘guarantees’

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the people of Punjab to “have some patience”, asserting that all “guarantees” announced by the party ahead of the assembly elections would be fulfilled.

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched 400 more ‘Aam Aadmi’ clinics in the state, calling the event here the fulfilment of another ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee’.

These clinics take the total number of neighbourhood health centres in Punjab to 500 with Kejriwal saying he was happy to note that the government managed the feat in just 10 months.

“I am happy to say that Bhagwant Mann has fulfilled one more ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee (Kejriwal’s guarantee)’,” the AAP chief said while referring to the party’s promises made to the people of Punjab in the run up to the 2022 assembly elections.

The Delhi chief minister also blamed the previous regimes in Punjab for “destroying” the system in the last 70 years.

He alleged that before the 2022 assembly elections, politics in Punjab was in the grip of a few families that were hand-in-glove with each other.

“These families looted Punjab,” he alleged.

“The expectations you formed the AAP government with, I think the foundation of ‘rangla Punjab’ (vibrant Punjab) is being laid and the work for people’s welfare is going on,” he said.

Sharpening his attack on previous regimes in Punjab, Kejriwal asserted, “…in the last 70 years, these people created a mess in the system and they left no effort in destroying the system.

Punjab will also begin doorstep delivery of government services along the lines of Delhi, Kejriwal said, adding that this move would create around 6,000 jobs.

Besides, ration will be delivered to beneficiaries’ homes, a move that will create another 3,000 to 4,000 jobs, he said.