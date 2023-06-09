logo
Just in:
Chargesheet without arrest is ‘compromise’ in wrestlers case // BJP questions ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ in Gandhi family // Pretty Beauty Introduces the Latest Trending Korean Beauty Device // Global economic uncertainty triggers risk aversion , Rare Trader’s Professional training helps investors deploy correctly // Syrian Prime Minister inspects UAE-funded housing project in Lattakia // Shekhawat blasts Gehlot for obsession with saving ‘kursi’ // Saif bin Zayed briefed on new strategy of Ministry of Community Development // Election won, economy lost! // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 08 Jun 2023 // UAE welcomes Libyan Committee’s Agreement on Presidential and Parliamentary Election Law // Commissioning Of K-FON Is The Real Kerala Story // Akhilesh pledges SP support to Kejriwal on ordinance issue // Jollibee Foods Corporation starts the year strong, Reports +20.2% Systemwide Sales Growth in North America in Q1 2023 // Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Fidan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye // Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism // Carl Friedrik’s Handsome Leather Charging Tray Cradles Your Daily Essentials // JD(S) Looking For Ways To Remain Relevant After Debacle In Karnataka Polls // Pawar says even small issues being given religious colour // Spot by NetApp Survey Highlights the Enterprise-Wide Importance of CloudOps and Identifies Key Challenges for Cloud Teams to Achieve Success // Gartner Identifies Four Myths Obscuring Cybersecurity’s Full Value //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaKejriwal seeks ‘one chance’ to AAP from people of Haryana
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Kejriwal seeks ‘one chance’ to AAP from people of Haryana

kejriwal gathering oppositions support against centres ordinance

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to people of Haryana to give one chance to his party in the next year’s assembly polls in the state, promising to give better education and healthcare facilities.

The Delhi chief minister, accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s Haryana unit chief Sushil Kumar Gupta, was addressing a gathering during “Tiranga Yatra” in Haryana’s Jind.

Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana, while seeking to strike an emotional chord with the people during the roadshow, said, “Haryana is my ‘janmabhoomi’ while Delhi is my ‘karambhoomi’”.

Projecting the AAP as the only viable alternative before people of Haryana, Kejriwal asked the gathering that the Congress and the BJP have ruled the state over the years, “but tell me one thing they did right”.

“Any schools, roads they build…did they give jobs to your children? Then why do you vote for them,” he said.

“Give me one chance, we will give good education to your children and build good healthcare facilities,” he said.

AAP leaders Ashok Tanwar, Anurag Dhanda and Chitra Sarwara were also present in the roadshow.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led dispensation, the Delhi CM said government schools are in a bad shape in Haryana and promised to set right both government and private schools when the AAP comes to power in the state.

“We did so in Delhi and Mann sahab is doing that in Punjab. Neither the Congress nor the BJP will be able to do that, only AAP will,” he said.

Pointing towards the crowds present, Kejriwal asked, “who are unemployed, kindly raise your hands” and then added, “See how many are unemployed”.

“We have given jobs to 12 lakh youths (in Delhi). In Punjab, 30,000 government jobs have been given so far..,” he said.

On power issue, the AAP chief said “today, there is round-the-clock electricity being supplied in Delhi.

“The day the AAP comes to power, from the next day 24-hour power supply will be ensured in Haryana,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Kejriwal seeks ‘one chance’ to AAP from people of Haryana first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Columns
Biz Tech
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Election won, economy lost! // Pretty Beauty Introduces the Latest Trending Korean Beauty Device // Pawar says even small issues being given religious colour // Akhilesh pledges SP support to Kejriwal on ordinance issue // Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism // Global economic uncertainty triggers risk aversion , Rare Trader’s Professional training helps investors deploy correctly // JD(S) Looking For Ways To Remain Relevant After Debacle In Karnataka Polls // Abdullah bin Zayed meets members of American Jewish Committee // Gartner Identifies Four Myths Obscuring Cybersecurity’s Full Value // China, GCC free trade agreement ‘soon’ // Cong hits back at Jaishankar over Rahul Gandhi remarks // Chargesheet without arrest is ‘compromise’ in wrestlers case // UAE welcomes Libyan Committee’s Agreement on Presidential and Parliamentary Election Law // Carl Friedrik’s Handsome Leather Charging Tray Cradles Your Daily Essentials // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 08 Jun 2023 // Jollibee Foods Corporation starts the year strong, Reports +20.2% Systemwide Sales Growth in North America in Q1 2023 // NLA celebrates International Archives Day // Kejriwal seeks ‘one chance’ to AAP from people of Haryana // Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Fidan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye // Abdulla bin Zayed emphasises necessity of assessing learning outcomes; monitoring school performance //