Kerry Logistics Network Celebrates Seventh Win as Best 3PL Provider Named Best Logistics Service Provider – Air for the Sixth Time at 2022 AFLAS Awards

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 September 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to be recognised again for its service excellence and named the Best 3PL Provider for the seventh time in a row, as well as awarded for Best Logistics Service Provider – Air at the 2022 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (‘AFLAS Awards’) for the sixth time in Hong Kong last night.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are proud to receive the two awards again this year. At Kerry Logistics Network, operational efficiency is in our DNA and we are committed to the success of our customers. The awards are testimony to our excellent operational strength and efforts to provide innovative and highly customised solutions to meet customer needs in uncertain times. I would like to dedicate these awards to the entire team who had worked tirelessly across all major gateways to keep cargo on the move for our customers.”

Kerry Logistics Network has been the holder of the AFLAS Awards Best 3PL Provider title since 2016. Despite ongoing global supply chain disruptions, Kerry Logistics Network has reacted quickly and enabled its customers to adopt new and different supply chain strategies and solutions in response to new business and operational needs by leveraging its strong Asia-based position and comprehensive logistics solutions. Currently, Kerry Logistics Network is providing end-to-end supply chain solutions to over 40 Interbrand global top 100 brands and a number of Fortune 500 companies, as well as cross-border e-commerce logistics services and cost-effective last-mile fulfilment to e-tailers.

Having received the Best Logistics Service Provider – Air award from the AFLAS Awards five times previously, Kerry Logistics Network is constantly expanding its air freight capabilities. It launched a new Trans-Pacific air freight service named Kerry Freight Controlled Network (KCN) in 2021, which connects multiple Asian locations to the USA to capture the heightened growth in the pandemic-hit air freight market, providing guaranteed and reliable service to its customers. At present, the service includes three weekly flights originating from Hanoi, Vietnam and four charter flights a week from Hong Kong to Huntsville, USA.

Hosted by Asia Cargo News, the AFLAS Awards are designed to honour leading service providers including air and shipping lines; airports and seaports; and logistics and 3PLs for demonstrating leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer-relationship management and reliability. The results were voted by freight and logistics companies and their customers from the Asia-Pacific who have business internationally.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

Established by the air freight, sea freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News in 1986, the annual Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards recognise excellence in service providers in the freight and logistics industry. The winners were nominated and voted by readers and e-news subscribers of Asia Cargo News, making the results the opinion of service users.