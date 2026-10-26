Leading Bahraini companies take interest in exports of Moscow technologies

The Mosprom Export Support Center arranged a series of meetings between Moscow industrial companies and potential clients in Manama. The parties to the talks discussed joint projects in construction, IT and telecoms, as well as supplies of sweet goods to the local market. This was reported by Maksim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

“The capital is a confident leader among Russian regions in terms of trade with Arab states. Moscow accounts for over 30 percent of Russia’s total sales with these countries. The Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the promising markets for scaling up Moscow’s high-tech exports. Pharma and medicine, power engineering, robotics, additive technologies, and IIoT projects have great potential for bilateral cooperation,” Maksim Liksutov emphasized.



Talks in Bahrain

To expand trade and economic ties and scale up the presence of Moscow solutions in the region, the Moscow export support center “Mosprom” organized a business mission to Manama.

“The talks in Bahrain were attended by developers of microelectronics and representatives of the food, consumer goods, and construction industries of the capital. In total, they held about 50 meetings with counterparties, including leading players in the local telecoms and construction markets, food distributors, and retail chains that also operate in neighboring countries, for example, in Oman and the UAE,” Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Government of Moscow, Head of the Moscow Department for Investment and Industrial Policy, noted.

Neoros, a developer and manufacturer of high-speed optical transceivers based on photonic integrated circuits and a resident of the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone, joined the talks. Its portfolio already covers a joint project with partners from Saudi Arabia. In Bahrain, company representatives met potential clients, including integrators of telecoms, network infrastructure, and data center (DC) solutions, in particular, the operator stc Bahrain and the local IT and telecom provider Almoayed Group. A new line of wavelength division multiplexing equipment was presented for DCs.

Another party to the business mission was Moscow-based Invisiline (Nevidimye Reshetki), which manufactures innovative ventilation diffusers. These products enable the integration of air distribution systems into interiors while preserving architectural design integrity. The company already exports its products to the CIS and Persian Gulf countries. In Bahrain, the delegates held a series of talks with local counterparties. These included the architectural and engineering bureau MSCEB, Poullaides Construction Company, Future Air Conditioning, and the major supplier of engineering and construction equipment Kavalani W.L.L.

The capital’s food industry was represented at the talks by the United Confectioners (Obyedinennye Konditery) holding structure, which is the largest producer of sweet goods in Russia. The company is already extensively exporting its goods to the CIS, Asian, and Middle East states, for example, to the UAE. During the talks, the industrialists discussed supplies of sweets with the food importer Sasco Foods, the family holding Abdulhakim Ebrahim Al Shammary, and the chains Nesto Group, LuLu and MegaMart, which also operate in the UAE and Oman. They also examined the prospects for rolling out joint production in Bahrain with the distributor Green Foods.

The costs of organizing meetings with partners in Bahrain were covered by the Mosprom center, which provides consistent support to industrial exporters in foreign markets. Until the end of 2026, the center will arrange two more international events in the Persian Gulf countries: business missions to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Sergey Sobyanin declared October 2026 the Month of Moscow Manufacturing Industry. The program covers more than 25 events for businesses, university students, young professionals, city residents, and tourists. The Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum is taking place in the capital. Moscow is also hosting the International Special Economic Zones Forum for the first time, with partners from the BRICS, EAEU, and SCO member states as attendees.

The Autonomous Non-Profit Organization Mosprom Export, Industry and Investment Support Center was established by the Government of Moscow in 2019 to support, enhance, and promote investment activity, industrial exports, and exports of agricultural products. Mosprom is the key export support center for Moscow’s industrial companies, providing systemic assistance to the capital’s enterprises at every stage of entering international markets.

Moscow exporters have received substantial support from the national government. In particular, the International Cooperation and Export National Project provides a comprehensive range of information, financial, insurance, and logistics support measures. The national project also covers the My Export digital platform, where businesses can access free expert advice and analytics, assistance in promoting products on international marketplaces, online training, and more.