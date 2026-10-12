logo
Just in:
DWF affiliates pursue $141m claim against BitGo // Riyadh airport strikes prompt Saudi retaliation warning // Viral Rumpelstiltskin dance traced to AI creation // ECO Expo Asia opens at Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo in late October // Missile strike wounds passengers at Riyadh airport terminal // UK and allies expose China-linked cyber intrusion methods // US withdraws Panama tsunami alert after powerful earthquakes // Big Apple Donuts & Coffee Opens Its 100th Store in Malaysia, Celebrates With RM1 Pandan Donuts Nationwide // In Delhi, The Battle Is Between The Powerful State And Its Citizens // Delhi police detain protest organisers amid sweeping restrictions // Japanese Bag Brand pionunnal Makes Its Overseas Debut at Takashimaya Singapore // Musk predicts Terafab chipmaking gains from custom equipment // World Health Summit 2026: Berlin Becomes Global Meeting Point for the Future of Health // Creative Secondary School Celebrates 20 Years of Educational Excellence with Open Day 2026: “World of Possibilities” // Treasury term premium surge unsettles US bond investors // Supreme Court Must Act Decisively To Restore Electoral Democracy // ZNAKI FM Expands Its Arabic Edition, Bringing Its News and Reference Network to Middle East Readers // UAE broadens AI deployment across essential public services // Ledger reseller investigation widens as theft estimates rise // Creative Secondary School Celebrates 20 Years of Educational Excellence with Open Day 2026: “World of Possibilities” //
0 likes

Ledger reseller investigation widens as theft estimates rise

Ledger is investigating suspected cryptocurrency thefts involving wallets sold through Southeast Asian reseller CryptoBilis, as blockchain investigators raise their estimated losses beyond $86 million.

The hardware wallet manufacturer has asked CryptoBilis to suspend sales and shipments while it examines complaints from customers whose digital assets disappeared. Ledger has not confirmed the total stolen, established how many people were affected or identified the cause of the reported losses.

Blockchain intelligence company Bitquery estimated losses at $93.2 million across 315 wallets in an analysis updated on 11 October, exceeding the earlier figure circulating among investigators. Its findings cover transactions across several blockchain networks, but the estimate remains an independent assessment rather than a verified tally accepted by Ledger.

The widening figures have intensified scrutiny of whether devices were compromised before reaching customers. Such a supply-chain attack could expose recovery phrases, the secret words that enable control of cryptocurrency holdings, without attackers needing to gain access to Ledger’s central systems.

Ledger said its information suggested that the affected devices were limited to those supplied through CryptoBilis in Southeast Asia. The company said it had no indication that its security infrastructure, systems or services had been compromised. That assessment does not establish precisely where any interference occurred.

The company warned customers who purchased devices from CryptoBilis during the preceding 90 days not to begin setting them up. Those who had already activated their wallets were advised to consider transferring assets to a new Ledger signing device using an entirely new recovery phrase.

The recommendation specifically concerns customers of the named reseller, rather than everyone who has purchased a Ledger wallet. Moving funds to another account derived from the same potentially exposed recovery phrase would not eliminate the suspected risk. An exchange account can carry separate custody and security risks, making a fresh, trusted wallet the more direct precaution.

Initial estimates emerged on 9 October when blockchain investigator tanuki42 identified more than $72 million flowing to addresses suspected of receiving stolen assets. Another investigator, operating under the name Specter, subsequently traced more than $86 million across Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tron networks.

Specter initially suggested that funds came from hundreds of victim wallets but subsequently clarified that the number of affected wallets had not been established. Investigators have also not demonstrated that every transaction included in their calculations originated from a CryptoBilis customer or represented a confirmed theft.

Bitquery’s wider assessment included activity beyond the networks examined in the first estimates. The company described a concentrated sequence of withdrawals and movements through intermediary addresses. Its tracing offers a fuller picture of potentially connected transactions, although blockchain records alone cannot determine who controlled every account or how access was obtained.

The company also identified movements of suspected stolen funds through cryptocurrency services, illustrating the obstacles investigators face once assets begin passing between addresses and networks. Transfers into privacy-focused tools or pooled exchange accounts can make subsequent identification and recovery more difficult.

The suspected transactions span different cryptocurrencies, whose values can change while investigators follow the money. That complicates comparisons between estimates produced at different times. Researchers must also distinguish original withdrawals from transfers between addresses controlled by the same person, otherwise the same assets can be counted more than once. Neither public transaction histories nor address clustering can independently prove a device was compromised.

Questions about physical tampering have attracted attention after former cryptocurrency exchange executive Mark Karpeles urged affected owners to inspect the circuit boards inside their devices. He suggested that photographs might help establish whether hardware had been altered. That possibility remains separate from a confirmed explanation for the broader losses.

If an unauthorised component intercepted recovery information during wallet setup, changing software settings or remotely updating the compromised device would not necessarily secure assets already controlled by an attacker. Establishing whether such modifications occurred, and how widely, requires examination of affected hardware and the reseller’s supply chain.

CryptoBilis has been listed among authorised Ledger resellers serving Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Authorised status does not by itself establish whether a particular unit remained secure throughout distribution, storage and delivery.

Ledger’s existing security guidance recommends checking device authenticity during initialisation and avoiding equipment showing signs of interference. It also advises customers never to disclose recovery phrases. The company has directed concerned CryptoBilis purchasers to its official support channels as the investigation continues.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Turkey mandates age checks under new social media ban // Missile strike wounds passengers at Riyadh airport terminal // World Health Summit 2026: Berlin Becomes Global Meeting Point for the Future of Health // Category 4 Hurricane Simon nears Mexico’s Pacific coast // ZNAKI FM Expands Its Arabic Edition, Bringing Its News and Reference Network to Middle East Readers // Ledger reseller investigation widens as theft estimates rise // Turkey mandates age checks under new social media ban // Opposition Bloc Is Upbeat Despite Suppression Of Its Dharna By Delhi Police // UK and allies expose China-linked cyber intrusion methods // China car retail volumes contract sharply in September // Creative Secondary School Celebrates 20 Years of Educational Excellence with Open Day 2026: “World of Possibilities” // US withdraws Panama tsunami alert after powerful earthquakes // Riyadh airport strike leaves 12 dead, 309 injured // Creative Secondary School Celebrates 20 Years of Educational Excellence with Open Day 2026: “World of Possibilities” // DWF affiliates pursue $141m claim against BitGo // Big Apple Donuts & Coffee Opens Its 100th Store in Malaysia, Celebrates With RM1 Pandan Donuts Nationwide // Viral Rumpelstiltskin dance traced to AI creation // Hurricane Isaias batters Florida coast, disrupts Gulf energy // In Delhi, The Battle Is Between The Powerful State And Its Citizens // Supreme Court Must Act Decisively To Restore Electoral Democracy //