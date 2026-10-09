Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce Wins Healthy Food Guide 2026 Award

First Win in the Pantry Staples Category

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – Lee Kum Kee Sauce (“Lee Kum Kee”), the global Asian sauces and condiments brand, has been named a winner in the Healthy Food Guide 2026 Awards in New Zealand for its Gluten Free Soy Sauce. This marks the first time the product has received this recognition. The win also comes as Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce continues to grow its presence in Australian and New Zealand supermarkets.

Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce wins the Healthy Food Guide 2026 Awards in New Zealand.

Judged by a panel of qualified dietitians, the Healthy Food Guide Awards is one of New Zealand’s independent guides to healthy eating and nutritious supermarket products. Products are assessed by dietitians, based on nutritional profile, value for money and taste. Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce was awarded Best Soy Sauce for its simple ingredients and gluten free formulation, enabling consumers with gluten sensitivities to enjoy authentic, flavourful meals with confidence.

“We’re proud to receive the Healthy Food Guide Awards, alongside reaching a decade of availability for our Gluten Free Soy Sauce in New Zealand” said Gary Hui, Business Development Director – Oceania of Lee Kum Kee Sauce. “This award validates our commitment to quality and to ensuring consumers with dietary requirements never have to compromise on flavour.”

Trusted by home cooks across Australia and New Zealand, Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce has become a go-to pantry staple for everyday cooking.

Traditionally fermented using non-GM soybeans, Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce contains no added colouring, flavouring or preservatives, and is suitable for vegetarians and vegans. It is designed for use across everyday cooking, from stir-fries and marinades to dipping sauces. It serves as a trusted pantry staple for home cooks seeking a gluten-free alternative that delivers the same depth of flavour and versatility expected from traditional soy sauce.

The product also carries the Coeliac New Zealand Crossed Grain logo — the nationally recognised symbol for tested and certified gluten-free products, giving shoppers reassurance at a glance. As a sponsor of Coeliac Awareness Week by Coeliac New Zealand and Coeliac Australia, Lee Kum Kee has been a keen supporter of the programme that helps raise awareness of coeliac disease across the country.

Meet us at the upcoming gluten-free events this October in Australia and New Zealand for cooking solutions with Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce, food sampling and special offers. Stay tuned for more updates on the brand’s Instagram accounts:@leekumkeeaustralia, @leekumkeenz.

Melbourne Gluten Free Expo

Date: 17-18 October 2026 (Saturday: 9am-5pm; Sunday: 9am-4pm)

Booth and Venue location: Stand #30, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Website: https://www.glutenfreeexpo.com.au/

Auckland Gluten Free Food Festival

Date: 31 October 2026 (9am-4pm)

Booth and Venue location: Stands H1 & H2, Due Drop Events Centre, 770 Great South Rd, Manukau City, Auckland

Website: https://www.theglutenfreefoodfestival.co.nz/

Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce is available nationwide at major supermarkets across New Zealand and Australia. Discover more about our recipes and serving inspiration featuring Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce at: https://nz.lkk.com/en/products/gluten-free-soy-sauce.

Hashtag: #LeeKumKee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lee Kum Kee Sauce

Lee Kum Kee Sauce is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee Sauce’s range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee Sauce’s rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices and “Constant Entrepreneurship” combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lkk.com.

About Healthy Food Guide Awards

The Healthy Food Guide Awards is the credible and definitive guide to the most nutritious food products on supermarket shelves, brought by Healthy Food Guide magazine. Judged by qualified dietitians, the annual awards help consumers identify healthier food choices across a wide range of categories. For more information on this year’s award list in New Zealand, visit https://awards.healthyfood.com/winners/nz/.