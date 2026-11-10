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Lee Kum Kee Sauce-Sponsored 2026/27 Hong Kong Windsurfing Circuit – iQFOiL Championships Conclude Successfully

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HONG KONG SAR, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – The 2026/27 Hong Kong Windsurfing Circuit – iQFOiL Championships organised by the Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong, China, concluded successfully on 7–8 November. As a Gold Sponsor of this year’s Circuit, Lee Kum Kee Sauce (“Lee Kum Kee”) sponsored all five events throughout the year, while supporting the development of local windsurfing.

2026/27 Hong Kong Windsurfing Circuit – iQFOiL Championships.
2026/27 Hong Kong Windsurfing Circuit – iQFOiL Championships.

Windsurfing holds a remarkable historical position in Hong Kong sporting history: in 1996, it brought the city its first-ever Olympic gold medal. As a local enterprise with Hong Kong roots, Lee Kum Kee supports this iconic sport by sponsoring this year’s Circuit and helping to nurture the next generation of local windsurfing talent.

As a premier local windsurfing competition, the iQFOiL Championships circuit began in February and continued through the year, comprising five exciting races across divisions such as Men’s and Women’s Open, U19 Youth, U17 Junior, and U15 Youth/Children. The races were held at well-known sites including Clearwater Bay, Wu Kai Sha, Tolo Harbour, Cheung Chau and Stanley, testing competitors’ techniques and adaptability while serving as a vital stage for accumulating annual ranking points and selecting representatives for international competitions.

Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, said: “As a century-old company with Hong Kong roots, Lee Kum Kee is honoured to be Gold Sponsor of the 2026/27 iQFOiL Championships and to help nurture the next generation of local windsurfing talent. Windsurfing has no fixed course and the wind conditions can change at any moment, so athletes must make immediate judgements and adjustments on the fly. This ability to continuously challenge oneself and forge ahead echoes Lee Kum Kee’s value of ‘Constant Entrepreneurship’ – having the courage to seize opportunities and drive continuous innovation.”

Mr Chau Ngai Man, President of the Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong, China, said: “We are grateful for Lee Kum Kee’s support, which is vital to the development of windsurfing. Lee Kum Kee’s sponsorship gives athletes a world-class local competitive platform and helps them build their form as they prepare to take on major international competitions.”

In addition to supporting this competition, Lee Kum Kee also served as a sponsor for the Hong Kong, China Sailing Team, helping it achieve great success at the 20th Asian Games in Japan and the 15th National Games in China in 2025. Lee Kum Kee will continue to support major sporting events in Hong Kong, including the 2027 Hong Kong Dragon World Championship, which will make its Asia debut from 21-29 November 2026.
Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #iQFOiLChampionships

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About Lee Kum Kee Sauce

Lee Kum Kee Sauce is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee Sauce’s range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee Sauce’s rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and “Constant Entrepreneurship” combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide.

For more information, please visit .

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