Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 750 Thanksgiving Food Packages During FREE Yuma Community Event to Benefit Economically Disadvantaged Families

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is hosting a FREE Yuma Thanksgiving drive-thru event on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from noon until supplies last at Yuma County Fairgrounds (2520 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ 85365). During the event members from its law firm will give away 750 meal packages to include goodies to help prepare a traditional holiday meal.

As the event is drive-thru, families are asked to remain in their vehicles and just open their trunk or a side door to allow volunteers to easily place items inside. Please note that only one Thanksgiving food package will be handed out per vehicle, on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No exceptions will be made.

“Our team is thrilled to be back in Yuma. This time, instead of backpacks stuffed with school supplies, we’re hosting a FREE Thanksgiving meal package giveaway to benefit local families facing financial insecurities. Yuma is just one of four Arizona cities that our team is visiting during our annual Thanksgiving Giveaways tour which spans across four states from Arizona to Southern Nevada to New Mexico to Northwest Indiana.” Attorney Kevin Rowe continues, “Additionally, right after Thanksgiving, we will launch our annual 25 Days of Giving giveaway on social media.”

For more information about Lerner and Rowe’s Yuma Thanksgiving meal package giveaway visit LernerAndRowe.com/thanksgiving-giveaways, follow the law firm’s Facebook page, call 928-222-2222, or email Cindy Ernst at [email protected].

About Us: Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 400 legal professionals around the country ready to help you 24/7, anywhere in the US. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside of Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, California, New Mexico, and Tennessee, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Yuma, please call 928-222-2222. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on TikTok, X, and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

