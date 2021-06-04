Lighthouse Global Group Increases Immigration Consulting Service

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 June 2021 – In recent years, there is a growing demand for immigration related services. Lighthouse Global Group has expanded its immigration practice to include more than 10 staff members in Hong Kong and overseas in order to improve the efficiency of immigration, thus solving the problem of future Hong Kong immigration influx.

Immigration is a major decision in life. The ability of immigration consultancies differ greatly in terms of their expertise and services offered. Lighthouse Global Group distinguishes itself from its competitors by using their own in-house specialists, whom themselves have a lot of experience abroad, to ensure clients can receive a tailor-made complete immigration solution. They support clients needs in immigration application, tax consultancy, as well as local knowledge such as children schooling.

Eric Lam, the founder of Lighthouse Global Group, said that there are numerous immigration agencies in Hong Kong, we are proud to be a company that has been insisting on responsive, direct and one-stop solution satisfying clients’ requirements, helping them to complete their immigration journey.

About Lighthouse Global Group

Lighthouse Global Group is a Hong Kong-based immigration consultancy with expertise helping clients to immigrate through investment program, startup visa, immigration program, and making immigration worry-free for clients.

Lighthouse will hold seminars online and offline in the future to discuss the latest immigration policies such as BNO immigration in the UK, investment immigration in Taiwan (台灣投資移民), immigration to Portugal, and the most inquired Canadian immigration policies, such as student immigration visa, Canadian investment immigration Canadian skilled immigration(技術移民加拿大), and other most practical immigration information.

Website: https://www.lighthouseglobalgroup.com

#LighthouseGlobalGroup