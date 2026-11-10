LNG tanker exits through Hormuz reach wartime peak

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The number of loaded liquefied natural gas tankers leaving the Strait of Hormuz climbed to its highest monthly level since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict, with 31 vessels recorded in October, shipping data showed.

S&P Global Energy counted 23 tankers carrying cargoes loaded at Qatar’s Ras Laffan export complex and eight from Das Island in the United Arab Emirates. The figures mark a substantial increase from September, when the company identified 19 outbound LNG cargoes, comprising 13 from Qatar and six from the UAE.

The October total represents an increase of 12 shipments, or approximately 63 per cent, from September. Qatar accounted for nearly three-quarters of the latest outbound movements, reinforcing the central role of its export facilities in the gradual restoration of gas shipments through the waterway.

The rise came despite continuing security threats to commercial vessels and restrictions affecting maritime operations across the Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, remains a critical passage for LNG exports to buyers in Asia and elsewhere.

A separate assessment by S&P Global Commodities at Sea recorded 32 LNG carrier crossings in October, the highest since the conflict began. That figure measures vessel transits rather than specifically identifying the 31 laden tankers leaving the strait, and the two datasets should not be treated as interchangeable.

Overall vessel traffic through Hormuz reached 750 observed or estimated transits during October, marginally above September’s 749, the tracking service found. The broader increase was supported by LNG carriers and dry-bulk ships, while movements of the largest crude oil tankers declined.

Very large crude carrier transits fell to 156 from 184 in September. Bulk carrier crossings increased to 149, their highest monthly level since June. The different trends indicate that improvements in shipping activity have varied considerably across vessel categories rather than following a uniform recovery.

Security conditions remain a major constraint. International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez warned on 2 November that shipping through Hormuz could not be considered safe, citing continuing attacks and the unresolved possibility of mines in the area.

“I cannot guarantee that it’s safe,” Dominguez said, reiterating the organisation’s advice that vessels should avoid the strait. He also referred to approximately 30 maritime security attacks recorded during October, underscoring the hazards confronting operators even as traffic increased.

The recovery in LNG movements follows severe disruption to Gulf gas exports after the conflict began on 28 February. Damage to facilities at Ras Laffan and interruptions to shipping forced QatarEnergy to reduce production, leaving importers facing uncertainty over the availability and timing of contracted cargoes.

S&P Global’s assessment of the energy disruption identified Qatar as the principal source of LNG volumes lost when access through Hormuz was restricted. Additional output from exporters outside the Gulf has helped offset some of the shortfall, although the loss of regional supplies has continued to affect the international gas market.

The International Energy Agency has warned that global LNG supply could decline by around 3 per cent during 2026, equivalent to nearly 20 billion cubic metres, as the conflict weighs on exports. That projection reflects the wider supply disruption and does not imply that October’s higher tanker count has restored normal production or trading conditions.

The distinction matters because the number of ships passing through Hormuz does not establish the precise volume of gas delivered. LNG carriers differ in capacity, while loading schedules, voyage timing and tracking interruptions can affect monthly vessel counts. Cargo movements also do not necessarily indicate that damaged production facilities are operating at their former rates.

Commercial tracking has been complicated by vessels switching off their automatic identification system signals while passing through threatened waters. Some LNG carriers have subsequently reappeared beyond the strait, allowing analysts to reconstruct journeys that were not continuously visible on tracking platforms.

The September data had already suggested an improvement from June, when S&P Global counted 15 outbound LNG cargoes. October’s increase extends that progression, although the continuing warnings from maritime authorities show that higher traffic has not removed the risks associated with transit.

Other Gulf shipping segments showed mixed movements during October. Liquefied petroleum gas tanker transits declined to 36 from 40 in September, largely because of weaker inbound activity, while outbound movements were broadly steady, according to Commodities at Sea, particularly for vessels carrying valuable energy cargoes.