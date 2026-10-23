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Louis Vuitton’s Art of Travel pulls into the station at Louis Vuitton Central Station – the Landmark pop-up in Hong Kong

Louis Vuitton Central Sta
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – Louis Vuitton unveils a new hoarding in Hong Kong following the iconic ones on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in September 2023, in New York in November 2024, and in Shanghai in June 2025 .

Louis Vuitton's Art of Travel pulls into the station at Louis Vuitton Central Station – the Landmark pop-up in Hong Kong

Louis Vuitton unveils in October 2026 a spectacular hoarding inspired by one of the House’s most emblematic themes: the Art of Travel. Throughout the refurbishment, the façade is transformed into a grand train station, evoking the romance and golden age of travel. In celebration of the 130rh anniversary of the Monogram, this reimagined station will also be decorated with the House’s distinctive Monogram motif. Conceived as a tribute to the House’s enduring fascination with travel, and as a nod to Hong Kong’s comprehensive transportation history, the installation brings together heritage, imagination and architectural presence. In keeping with Louis Vuitton’s commitment to more mindful creation, all materials used in the construction of the façade will later be reused or recycled. Designed to capture the city’s vibrant energy, this striking installation will be established as a new monument for all.

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About Louis Vuitton

Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming the finest quality. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine “Art of Travel” through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewellery, beauty, and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to fine craftsmanship.

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