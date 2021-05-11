HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 May 2021 – Love knows no boundaries – even in quarantine. While it may be socially-distanced, offering our guests the best experience and a personal touch will always be an intrinsic part of Dorsett Wanchai‘s culture. We want our guests to be able to enjoy and celebrate all the simple joys and moments as they undergo their 14 to 21 day quarantine with us.

For Mother’s Day, Dorsett Wanchai prepared a drawing pen and memo stickers for all their quarantine guests to DIY their own “love message” for their mothers and loved ones on the windows of their room.

Passers-by were able to see the creative artwork and love hearts displayed on guest room windows while guests also shared their artistic creations on social media. Guests also shared their love through donations to families affected by domestic violence in Hong Kong via Harmony House, Dorsett Hospitality International’s charity partner of choice in Hong Kong throughout the pandemic.

“It has been very inspiring and moving to see our quarantine guests motivate each other and come together as a community,” shares Anita Chan, General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai. “We’ve held several virtual gatherings for wine tastings and even a private workout class with F45 Causeway Bay and it’s heart-warming to see the guests smile, laugh and share about their experience so far. We are very humbled to be able to be a part of their experience and look forward to celebrating more special days and moments with our guests.”

About Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

The award-winning 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong (Award-winner of Traveler’s Choice 2020) is conveniently located between Wanchai and Causeway Bay on Hong Kong Island giving its guests easy access to all business, shopping, and sightseeing destinations in the city. The hotel is a mere 8-minute walk to MTR stations, Times Square, and a 10-minute drive from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong offers 8 types of meticulously designed rooms and theme suites ranging up to 48 sq. m. The signature Grand Deluxe Course View Room offers a breath-taking view of the racecourse in front of the hotel. All rooms are equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi internet. Other facilities include the stylish 3T Bar, a gym room, and various meeting spaces. Visit: www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com

