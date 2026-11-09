Lula commits to budget discipline after election victory

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pledged to safeguard public finances while maintaining social programmes in his first televised address since securing a fourth term, but offered no specific measures to contain rising government debt.

Speaking on Sunday, Lula acknowledged concerns over borrowing costs and promised to respect the country’s fiscal rules as his administration prepares for another four years in office. His remarks followed market turbulence after his election victory on 25 October.

“The trajectory of public debt and high interest rates concern me,” Lula said, reaffirming his commitment to fiscal responsibility as a means of sustaining social policies and expanding investment. He said the government would preserve existing budget rules while pursuing those objectives.

The president set a goal of raising investment to more than 20 per cent of gross domestic product through cooperation with private businesses. He also pledged to create conditions for lower interest rates, although he did not outline how the administration would achieve either objective.

His address contained no announcements on expenditure reductions, additional revenue or appointments to the economic team. The absence of detailed proposals leaves unresolved questions about the financing of campaign commitments and the government’s ability to meet increasingly demanding budget targets.

Brazil’s currency weakened, longer-term borrowing costs climbed and shares declined following Lula’s narrow victory over Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. Investors have focused on the prospects for fiscal consolidation and the composition of the administration that will take office in January.

Government debt has climbed by more than 10 percentage points of GDP during Lula’s current term, reaching 82.9 per cent. The increase has heightened scrutiny of spending commitments, particularly as mandatory expenditure constrains the government’s ability to adjust its budget.

Under Brazil’s fiscal framework, real spending growth is generally limited to 70 per cent of revenue growth, subject to an annual floor of 0.6 per cent and ceiling of 2.5 per cent above inflation. The rules are intended to restrain expenditure while allowing public services and investment to expand.

Budget guidelines envisage a primary surplus equivalent to 1.3 per cent of GDP by 2030, compared with a projected deficit of 0.4 per cent this year. The primary balance excludes interest payments, making it an important indicator of whether government revenues can cover ordinary expenditure.

Monetary policy presents another challenge. Brazil’s central bank halted its interest-rate reductions last week and held its benchmark rate at 13.75 per cent amid deteriorating inflation conditions. Higher borrowing costs have weighed on households and businesses, while household indebtedness has reached a record 50.1 per cent of income.

Lula nevertheless portrayed economic conditions positively, citing low unemployment, contained inflation and rising workers’ incomes. Those assessments formed part of his argument that economic growth and social protection should advance together, rather than being treated as competing priorities.

He said his administration would support small businesses and families struggling with debt, alongside investment in technology, sustainability and other productive activities. The address did not establish a timetable or funding arrangements for those initiatives.

The president also pledged to govern beyond his political base after winning more than 64 million votes. He thanked supporters and called for dialogue across political divisions, describing the election as a demonstration of democratic participation.

Lula said he would organise changes to his government before the end of the year to improve implementation of his election promises. Decisions on senior economic appointments remain closely watched because they could clarify the direction of fiscal policy.

Beyond the economy, he called for political and judicial reforms, arguing that judges should remain impartial and free of conflicts of interest. He linked institutional credibility to efforts against corruption, organised crime and tax evasion.

He also advocated closer coordination between federal, state and municipal authorities on public security, and promised stronger safeguards for children and adolescents online. Measures to improve care for older people and expand educational opportunities featured among his stated priorities.

On education, he pledged to broaden full-time schooling and strengthen technical and digital training, presenting these commitments as part of his social agenda. He also said protections for women facing violence would remain a government priority.

During the broadcast, Lula criticised major technology platforms, alleging that they had amplified election misinformation. He did not identify specific companies or provide evidence in the address establishing the scale or effects of the alleged interference.