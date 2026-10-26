Lula secures fourth Brazilian presidency after runoff victory

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has secured an unprecedented fourth term after defeating right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro in a closely contested presidential runoff, although his opponent has refused to accept the result.

Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court confirmed that Lula, representing the Workers’ Party, received 51.79 per cent of valid votes against 48.21 per cent for Bolsonaro, a senator from the Liberal Party. The final tally gave Lula 64,256,232 votes, compared with 59,826,041 for his rival, a margin exceeding 4.4 million.

The victory, announced following Sunday’s voting, extends Lula’s leadership of Latin America’s largest economy and marks the first occasion that a Brazilian presidential candidate has overturned a first-round deficit to win the runoff. His fourth, non-consecutive presidential term begins on 5 January 2027.

Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, challenged the outcome after a controversial judicial decision extended voting by two hours at some polling stations. He demanded annulment of the results, alleging that the extension compromised the election’s legitimacy.

Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin authorised the additional voting period following complaints about transport disruptions and severe weather that prevented some electors from reaching polling stations. Electoral authorities maintained that the decision was intended to protect voting rights and did not alter the outcome.

Superior Electoral Court President Kassio Nunes Marques formally announced Lula’s re-election and congratulated the candidates. The court’s declaration established the result despite Bolsonaro’s objections, leaving any challenge subject to the country’s judicial procedures.

Lula celebrated with supporters in São Paulo, pledging to govern for Brazilians regardless of their political allegiance. He portrayed the result as a defence of democratic institutions and national sovereignty, while promising continued attention to social inequality and economic pressures affecting households.

The president also signalled that Brazil would maintain an independent foreign policy rather than align automatically with Washington. His position comes amid disagreements with US President Donald Trump’s administration over tariffs, trade relations and the direction of regional diplomacy.

The election exposed persistent divisions over economic management, public security, corruption and the role of the judiciary. Bolsonaro campaigned on demands for stronger action against crime, lower taxation and changes to government policies, attracting voters dissatisfied with Lula’s administration.

Lula emphasised social assistance, employment, household purchasing power and democratic safeguards. His campaign sought to persuade undecided voters that continuity would provide greater stability while acknowledging public frustration over living costs and security.

The result represented a significant recovery from the first round, when Bolsonaro secured 47.03 per cent of valid votes against Lula’s 45.16 per cent. The president subsequently intensified campaigning, strengthened digital mobilisation and appealed to younger voters and lower-income communities.

His campaign benefited from stronger participation in areas traditionally supportive of the Workers’ Party, particularly the northeast. The mobilisation helped reverse an initial disadvantage of more than two million votes and deliver a decisive national lead.

The contest also carried implications for the Bolsonaro family’s political future. Jair Bolsonaro, defeated by Lula in 2022, remains imprisoned following his conviction over an attempted coup. His son’s candidacy sought to preserve the family’s influence among conservative voters and supporters of the former administration.

Lula’s victory nevertheless leaves substantial governing challenges. Brazil’s Congress contains powerful conservative blocs, potentially complicating efforts to advance fiscal measures, social programmes and regulatory proposals. Negotiations with lawmakers will remain essential to implementing his agenda.

Economic policy is expected to attract particular scrutiny as the administration balances commitments to welfare spending with concerns about public finances. Household debt, inflation pressures and employment conditions featured prominently throughout the campaign, alongside demands for improved public services.

The electoral court recorded participation by approximately 128.2 million voters from an electorate exceeding 158 million. Abstention stood at about 19.2 per cent, below the 21.08 per cent recorded during the first round, reflecting increased participation in the decisive contest.

More than 95,000 polling locations operated across Brazil. Electoral officials said the extensive network was designed to reduce travel distances and improve access, while acknowledging difficulties caused by adverse weather and transport interruptions in several municipalities.