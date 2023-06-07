Lumen Technologies Partners with KnowBe4 to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Awareness in APAC Organisations

New Managed Security Awareness Service will help strengthen ‘human firewalls’ in organisations by training and preparing employees for cybersecurity risks

SINGAPORE/AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 7 June 2023 – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a leading global provider of cloud computing platform and solutions, has partnered with KnowBe4,the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, to help Asia Pacific (APAC) organisations expand cyber awareness and build an end-to-end security culture.

This new partnership allows Lumen to expand its suite of security solutions, by introducing Cybersecurity Security Awareness Training and Phishing Test Campaigns as a Managed Service. This is in line with Lumen’s thorough approach to cybersecurity and real-time threat intelligence underpinned by the company’s ‘See More, Stop More’ principles.

As part of Lumen’s Managed Security Awareness Service, Lumen customers will have access to expanded cybersecurity training capabilities combined with simulated phishing test campaigns to identify gaps in security knowledge. Additionally, in-depth compliance reports and follow-up recommendations, enhancing the organisation’s security posture through data-led risk assessments will also be provided.

“Amidst evolving cyber threats, organisations are increasingly exposed to risks like phishing, social engineering, DDoS attacks, and ransomware. In the APAC region, human errors have been the primary cause of cyber attacks. Recognising that people are the last line of defence, Lumen and KnowBe4 have joined forces to reinforce enterprises’ ‘human firewall’ through regular employee education on risk awareness and vigilance,” said Cheah Wai Kit, Senior Director, APAC Products and Practices, Lumen Technologies.

“This partnership enables Lumen customers to access a variety of cyber security awareness training content and phishing tests. With Lumen’s industry leading security credentials, advisory services and advanced threat detection expertise, combined with KnowBe4’s integrated security awareness training platform, we help protect organisations and proactively reduce cyber risks. Equipped with robust metrics and data-led strategies, Lumen helps our customers in the region to develop a structured cybersecurity awareness program and robust compliance standards across their entire organisation,” Wai Kit added.

As a region with rapid digitalisation, several markets across APAC have recently made headlines due to cybersecurity incidents and data breaches. However, increased cybersecurity knowledge and awareness training remains key in ensuring users do not fall victim to phishing attempts. Recent research by KnowBe4 revealed that after one year or more of security awareness training combined with frequent simulated phishing tests, the Phish-proneTM Percentage of users in APAC organisations dropped from 34.5% to only 5.4%.

“We’re thrilled to work with Lumen Technologies in APAC to deliver KnowBe4’s security awareness training and simulated phishing platform to even more organisations across the region,” said Tony Jennings, EVP of international and global channel sales, KnowBe4. “This new partnership will introduce more occasions to help organisations better manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Beyond that, a greater impact will also be made on customers as we work together with Lumen Technologies to further secure the human firewall, as well as other platform defences through Lumen’s comprehensive suite of security solutions. This is an exceptional opportunity to help drive real behaviour change to ultimately enhance security culture.”

Lumen’s enhanced Managed Security Awareness Service has been designed to protect organisations and employees from falling victim to phishing attacks. The program also provides a structured and compliant way to deliver security awareness training with intelligent tracking and reporting, ensuring increased assurance to cyber insurance providers.

To learn more about Lumen’s Managed Security Awareness Service in APAC, get in contact with us here.

Hashtag: #lumentechnology #knowBe4 #cyberawareness

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lumentechnologies/

https://www.facebook.com/LumenTechnologies/

https://www.instagram.com/lumentechnologies/

https://www.youtube.com/@LumenTechnologies

https://apac.lumen.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/3967343/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers’ needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform is used by more than 60,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilise their end users as their last line of defence.