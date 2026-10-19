Madame Tussauds Singapore and MakeMyTrip Bring the Icons of India to Life This Diwali

Step into The World of Indian Cinema and celebrate the Festival of Lights alongside Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and many more, in partnership with MakeMyTrip!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – This Diwali, Madame Tussauds Singapore and MakeMyTrip invite visitors to celebrate the Festival of Lights with Icons of India, a limited period experience. As partners, the two brands spotlight the enduring global appeal of Indian cinema, celebrating its glamour, energy and cultural influence while creating new ways for audiences to connect with their favourite stars.

Guests can get up close with the wax figures including Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, along with a special lineup of activities. MakeMyTrip is offering travellers an exclusive Buy 1 Get 1 deal on tickets for bookings made between 21 October and 15 November 2026.

Wade Chang, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore, said: “Diwali is an important celebration of Indian culture, bringing people together through the shared spirit of light, joy and togetherness. Through the Icons of Indiacampaign, we’re excited to bring guests closer to the most iconic starsand create memorable experience. The partnership with MakeMyTrip is a wonderful opportunity toshare the magic of Indian cinema with even more audiences in Singapore.”

Jasmeet Singh, Chief Business Officer – Holidays & Experiences, MakeMyTrip, said:“Travellers today want to do more than just visit a destination; they want experiences that make the trip memorable. Our association with Madame Tussauds Singapore brings a much-loved attraction closer to Indian travellers, bookable on MakeMyTrip as easily as a hotel or a flight. With many Indians travelling abroad over the festive season, Icons of India gives travellers heading to Singapore one more reason to plan their trip around Diwali.”

Meet the Newest Star: Deepika Padukone

A highlight of the experience is the newly unveiled wax figure of Deepika Padukone, one of the most recognisable stars of contemporary Indian cinema. Dressed in a striking red floor-length gown with an elegant open-back design, the figure captures Deepika’s signature glamour, with her long cascading hair and captivating gaze bringing her distinctive screen presence to life.

With a celebrated career spanning Indian and international cinema, Deepika has established herself as one of India’s most recognisable global stars, having served on the Feature Film Jury at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and represented Indian cinema on the global stage at the 2023 Oscars. Her newest wax figure now brings this celebrated icon to Madame Tussauds Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/

Hashtag: #MadameTussaudsSingapore #MakeMyTrip

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Madame Tussauds Singapore

Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered – and feared – for over 250 years. With 22 attractions in the world’s top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to infamous world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 60 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip is a travel technology platform that enables transactions across a range of travel needs, empowering customers with seamless and integrated experiences. It serves a broad and diverse customer base ranging from individuals to enterprises and small and medium sized businesses. Its key brands, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus, address distinct traveller categories, use cases and price points across the Indian travel ecosystem.