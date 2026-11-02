Make Celebrations Extraordinary: 1664 and CLOT Unveil the Next Chapter of the East-Meets-French Story in Asia

The latest partnership introduces limited-edition designs and curated experiences this festive season, bringing a new spirit of celebration to the region

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Carlsberg Asia today announced the next chapter of 1664’spartnership with CLOT, launching the festive campaign “Make Celebrations Extraordinary” across the Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam from November 2026 through February 2027.

Building on the partnership’s successful debut Hong Kong last year, 1664, the world’s No. 1* French beer brand, and CLOT, the pioneering fashion label founded by Edison Chen, are expanding the East-Meets-French story to a wider audience. The partnership introduces limited-edition 1664 x CLOT beer cans and exclusive merchandise, alongside a series of curated experiences that bring Asia a new way to celebrate across cultures and occasions.

Arindam Varanasi, Commercial Vice President, Carlsberg Asia, said: “The success of our first collaboration with CLOT proved that when 1664 shows up in culture, consumers respond. This year, we are expanding the partnership into the Chinese Mainland which is our largest market — a further step in strengthening our premium portfolio in Asia. By fusing CLOT’s dynamic energy with 1664’s French heritage, we are bringing our ‘unquestionably good taste’ spirit to life and redefining celebration across the region.”

Make Celebrations Extraordinary: From Design to Moments

At the heart of the campaign is CLOT’s signature Silk Royale pattern, a motif inspired by the elegance of Chinese silk, its intricate geometric lines referencing luxurious jacquard with a modern edge. For this collaboration, the pattern is reimagined in vibrant festive hues, flowing across 1664’s iconic blue-and-white design in a visual dialogue between Asian tradition and French audacity.

Anchored by 1664’s signature cocarde, a nod to the brand’s French heritage and brewing craftsmanship, the 1664 x CLOT design motifs commemorate this special time of year. Exclusively for this collaboration, the CLOT’s iconic Silk Royale pattern is reimagined in a vibrant, multi-coloured treatment. Illuminated by neon-inspired outlines, the design evokes the glow and vibrant energy of Asia in blues, reds and yellows accented by firework patterns, capturing the uplifting moment when celebrations come alive with 1664.

The interplay between CLOT’s richly coloured patterns and 1664’s clean red, white and blue palette creates a contemporary elegance that captures the spirit of celebration in style, where East meets French and tradition meets modernity.

Beyond the beer cans, the 1664 x CLOT design motifs extend to a range of exclusive merchandise. The key highlight is a bespoke apparel collection curated by CLOT for the campaign, including T-shirts, socks and caps, each piece infused with festive vibrancy and the collaboration’s East-meets-French spirit, bringing the partnership to life beyond the taste and into the moments people share.

The 1664 x CLOT limited-edition products are available from November 2026 through February 2027 in selected supermarkets, bars, restaurants and online across Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. A series of on-the-ground activations and market-exclusive premiums will also be rolled out throughout the season, inviting consumers to immerse themselves in festive experiences that make their celebrations extraordinary. For more information, please visit https://www.1664blanc.com/.

*GlobalData 2025 research for 2023, based on actual volume sales data in The Hectolitres.

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About Carlsberg

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37.000 employees, and with a presence in more than 150 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

Carlsberg Asia is a dynamic and diverse region comprising of 8 operating markets: Cambodia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R. (Macau and Taiwan), Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Altogether we have 35 breweries in operation and some 13,000 employees spreading across the Asian markets. The Asia Regional Office is based in Hong Kong.

About 1664

1664, the world’s No.1 French beer brand with a rich heritage spanning over 350 years, epitomizes timeless yet playful elegance. Our brew is distinguished by its lively and refreshing taste profile, with signature citrus notes that deliver impeccable taste in every sip. Inspired by art, design and the French appreciation of life, 1664 elevates everyday moments, turning the ordinary into the extraordinary.​

About CLOT®

First established in 2003, CLOT is a pioneering streetwear label and the brainchild of Edison Chen. Conceived from the desire to bridge East and West through thoughtfully-designed apparel and goods, the brand takes its Chinese roots to a worldwide stage, modernizing, reinterpreting, and splices motifs from traditional Chinese culture with bold graphics, exaggerated silhouettes, and a dynamic energy reflective of the new youth of Asia. CLOT has since partnered with the likes of adidas, Bang & Olufsen, Coca-Cola, fragment design, Medicom Toy, Nike, Rimowa, Supreme, Stüssy, sacai and visvim to create sold-out collaborations, solidifying its international presence in the process.

CLOT’s vision for a borderless culture of streetwear is further manifested in JUICE, a fashion and lifestyle retailer that expresses an all-encompassing aesthetic through its curation of apparel, home goods, and more. Located in major cities around the world, JUICE can be found in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Taichung, and online.