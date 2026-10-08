Malaysia Secures 20 Recognitions, Including Eight Category Wins, At ASEAN Energy Awards 2026

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) extend its warmest congratulations to the Malaysian organisations that excelled at the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA) 2026. Malaysia secured twenty (20) regional recognitions, comprising eight (8) Winners, seven (7) First Runners-Up and five (5) Second Runners-Up.

This represents an improvement over Malaysia’s performance in 2025, when the country received 16 recognitions, including six category wins. The stronger performance in 2026 demonstrates the growing capabilities of Malaysian organisations in implementing energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions.

The recognitions were conferred under the ASEAN Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Awards and the ASEAN Renewable Energy Project Awards. The Malaysian recipients were recognised for projects involving energy-efficient and green buildings, biogas, solar and micro-hydro, as well as emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Prior to stepping onto the regional stage at AEA 2026, these organisations were first recognised for their achievement at the national level through National Energy Awards.

The National Energy Awards (NEA) serves as Malaysia’s platform for identifying and recognising organisations with the potential to compete at the ASEAN level. Selected NEA 2026 winners represented Malaysia at AEA 2026 and presented the country’s sustainable energy achievements and best practices to the region.

PETRA regards this regional recognition as evidence of the ability of Malaysian industries, businesses and institutions to translate the country’s energy transition objectives into practical solutions. It also demonstrates the value of cooperation among the Government, industry and other relevant stakeholders in strengthening Malaysia’s energy ecosystem.

The ASEAN Energy Awards 2026 were presented in Manila, the Philippines, in conjunction with the 44th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) and the ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF).

Malaysia’s performance at AEA 2026 supports the objectives of the National Energy Policy 2022–2040 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) to develop a secure, sustainable and inclusive energy system while enhancing the country’s long-term economic competitiveness.

These objectives will also be advanced through the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan 2.0 (NEEAP 2.0) for 2026–2035. The plan targets cumulative energy savings of 815,000 terajoule (TJ) over its 10-year implementation period and is expected to generate approximately RM85 billion in energy savings, attract RM36 billion in private investment and create around 29,000 employment opportunities.

Together with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2024, NETR and NEEAP 2.0 provide the policy and regulatory foundation to accelerate energy efficiency, encourage investment and innovation, and enhance Malaysia’s energy security and economic competitiveness.

PETRA, together with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Malaysia and other relevant stakeholders, will continue to work with industry to increase the adoption of energy-efficient practices, expand renewable energy deployment, and facilitate innovation and investment in support of Malaysia’s energy transition objectives.

PETRA once again congratulates all Malaysian recipients for their achievements and for representing the country with distinction at AEA 2026. Their success reflects the progress of Malaysia’s energy sector and reinforces the country’s contribution to a secure, resilient and sustainable energy future for Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region.

ASEAN Energy Awards Winner List 2026

SUB-CATEGORY NAME OF PROJECT RANK ASEAN Energy Efficiency & Conservation Best Practices Awards GREEN BUILDING AWARDS Category 1 Retrofitted Building Susten Sdn. Bhd. – Gurney Paragon & Hunza Tower 1st Runner Up 2 IEN Consultants Sdn. Bhd. – Menara Great Eastern & Great Eastern Mall 2nd Runner Up 3 Tropical Building Gamuda Land – Wetlands Arboretum Centre Winner 4 New & Existing Building Edgenta Mediserve Sdn. Bhd. – Hospital Cyberjaya 1st Runner Up 5 Small Green Building Conevo Green Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. – Hwa Hin Office 2nd Runner Up 6 Large Green Building Edgenta Mediserve Sdn. Bhd. – Hospital Cyberjaya 1st Runner Up 7 Pantai Bayu Indah Sdn. Bhd. – One Shell Square Miri 2nd Runner Up 8 Green Residential TKCA Architects Sdn. Bhd. – The Spectrum House Winner 9 BGreen Associates Sdn. Bhd. – 42 Danau Villa 1st Runner Up 10 Zero Energy Building Conevo Green Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. – Hwa Hin Office 2nd Runner Up

ASEAN Renewable Energy Project Awards 11 Off-Grid Power TNB GSparx Sdn.Bhd. – Lighting Lives Beyond the Grid: Stand Alone Solar PV-Battery Electrification Empowering Indigenous Community Resilience 2nd Runner Up 12 Off-Grid Thermal SD Guthrie Renewable Energy Sdn. Bhd. – SDG’s Pioneering Co-Firing Biogas Plant Utilising Palm Oil Mill Effluent from Lavang Oil Mill to Improve Boiler Efficiency, Deliver Sustainable Thermal Energy and Enhance Biomass Fuel Usage 1st Runner Up 13 On-Grid Utility Scale Cenergi FJP – Malaysia’s Biggest POME-Based Biogas Plant Integrating Sustainable Practices with Engineering Impact Winner 14 On-Grid Small Scale TONIBUNG – Walou Micro: Hydro Solar Hybrid Small Scale, Community Based Renewable Energy Project Winner 15 On-Grid Self Consumption IOI Bio-Energy Sdn. Bhd. – Maximising Green Energy Generation 1st Runner Up 16 Biofuel Johor Plantation Group Berhad – Palm to Pipeline: Biomethane – Empowering the Nation with Green Gas 1st Runner Up 17 Special Submission – Waste to Energy Indah Water Konsortium Sdn. Bhd. – Waste to Energy Integration at Langat RSTP: Advancing Carbon Reduction through Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Recovery Winner 18 Special Submission – Green Hydrogen Sarawak Energy Berhad – PowerCube Solar Hydrogen System – Containerised Solar Hydrogen Project, Rumah Bangau, Song Winner 19 Special Submission – RE Enabler Technology N.U.R. Power Sdn. Bhd. – Accelerating the Net-Zero Transition: Advancing Renewable Penetration in Industrial Parks Through Smart Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Microgrid Integration at NUR Power’s West Substation in Kulim Hi-Tech Park Winner 20 National Strategic Excellence GLT BP Power Sdn. Bhd. – GLT BP Power Centralised Biogas Hub – Malaysia’s First Integrated Multi-Mill POME-to Power Facility Winner

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