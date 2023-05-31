logo
India
Mamata says Shah trip prompted by her own visit plan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she wrote a letter to the Centre seeking permission to visit “peace-loving people of Manipur”.

Addressing a press conference in Howrah, the TMC supremo said her letter requesting permission to visit prompted Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the violence-affected region.

“I also wrote a letter seeking permission to visit Manipur and talk to the peace-loving people of Manipur. Since I wrote a letter, that’s why he (Union HM Amit Shah) did that. Despite visiting Manipur, he isn’t speaking with the people of the state,” she was quoted as saying.

“I have been saying for so many days that they should visit Manipur. So many people died, the country must be told how many people died in the state and what’s the situation in Manipur”, she said.

Officials have said the Banerjee has been closely observing the situation in Manipur. In the past week, Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to replicate “Manipur-like conflicts” in West Bengal. Her statements reflect her concerns regarding potential attempts to instigate similar unrest in her own state.

Meanwhile, Shah chaired an all-party meeting at the Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s residence in Imphal as part of his efforts to engage with various stakeholders and find a resolution to the conflict, according to latest inputs.

The Union Home Minister visited Churachandpur, the scene of some of the worst rioting in the recent ethnic conflict which broke out in Manipur earlier this month, to hold talks with Kuki civil society leaders.

Accompanied by the IB chief and home secretary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Manipur via helicopter to address the ongoing conflicts between the Meiteis and Kukis. His agenda includes meeting with church leaders and intellectuals from the Kuki community to gain insight into their grievances and work towards establishing peace in the northeastern state.

In a significant development, the government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victims who lost their lives during the ethnic clashes in Manipur. Additionally, a job will be provided to a family member of those affected by the violence. The financial burden of the compensation will be shared equally between the central and state governments, as confirmed by officials.

Late Monday night, a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Singh took place, leading to these decisions.

With inputs from News18

