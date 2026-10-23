Masdar prices $600 million blue bonds at tighter spread

Abu Dhabi renewable energy company Masdar has priced its $600 million five-year blue bond at 115 basis points above the comparable US Treasury benchmark, narrowing the spread from initial guidance of around 130 basis points.

The 15-basis-point tightening establishes the final borrowing margin on the dollar-denominated offering, which is structured as senior unsecured debt and is scheduled to mature on 29 October 2031. The securities carry a fixed rate of interest, payable twice a year.

Masdar, formally Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, is using the transaction to tap international debt markets under its expanded sustainable financing arrangements. Blue bonds are designated for projects connected with sustainable water resources, marine ecosystems and the wider blue economy, rather than general spending without environmental conditions.

The final spread indicates that the company was able to reduce the premium offered to investors during marketing. A basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point, making the 15-basis-point reduction equivalent to 0.15 percentage points in the spread over US government debt.

The absolute yield payable on the securities depends on the underlying Treasury benchmark at pricing. The spread alone does not establish the bond’s final coupon, and a definitive coupon figure was not included in the information available for the transaction.

The offering is being conducted under Regulation S, a framework covering securities transactions outside the United States. The senior unsecured structure means the notes are not backed by specific pledged assets, while their holders rank ahead of subordinated creditors in the issuer’s repayment hierarchy.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Société Générale were appointed joint lead managers and bookrunners for the sale. Their role includes coordinating investor orders, marketing the securities and helping determine final terms.

The transaction follows Masdar’s decision this month to extend its Green Finance Framework to cover blue financing instruments. The amendment provides a structure for blue bonds, loans and sukuk, allowing financing to be linked to eligible activities involving water and marine sustainability.

Masdar said the updated framework was aligned with international blue finance guidance. Moody’s assigned the framework its SQS1 sustainability quality score, classified as Excellent. That assessment addresses the financing framework and should not be confused with the credit rating attached to the company’s capacity to repay debt.

Masdar carries long-term corporate credit ratings of A1 from Moody’s and AA- from both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. Those assessments place the company firmly within investment grade and reflect, among other considerations, its financial position and the support associated with its Abu Dhabi shareholders.

The company’s ownership is shared among Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, known as TAQA, Mubadala Investment Company and ADNOC. The shareholders hold stakes of 43 per cent, 33 per cent and 24 per cent respectively. Their backing forms part of the broader credit context considered by investors evaluating Masdar’s borrowing.

The blue issue adds a new category to Masdar’s existing sustainable debt financing activity. Its investor disclosures showed $2.75 billion in outstanding green bonds before this transaction, including securities issued to finance qualifying renewable energy investments. Blue financing introduces a more specific environmental focus within that funding approach.

Masdar raised $1 billion through green bonds in May 2025, with investor orders reaching $6.6 billion, according to the company’s sustainability disclosures. International investors accounted for 85 per cent of allocations. Those figures concern the earlier green transaction and do not describe demand for the new blue issue.

The company’s green finance documentation sets out how qualifying expenditure is identified, evaluated and reported. Such provisions are relevant to investors seeking evidence that funds carrying an environmental label are allocated to activities meeting specified criteria, rather than simply financing an issuer’s ordinary operations. No individual project allocations were specified in pricing details.

Masdar’s existing debt portfolio includes dollar bonds maturing in 2029, 2030, 2033, 2034 and 2035. The new five-year maturity falls between several of those dates, adding a scheduled repayment in 2031 to its publicly disclosed financing profile.

Interest on the blue securities is scheduled for semi-annual payment, while principal is due at maturity, subject to the final terms of the offering. The transaction’s announced size is $600 million, denominated in US dollars. The notes are intended for investors outside the United States under the Regulation S distribution arrangement.