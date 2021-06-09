Medallia Experience Cloud receives one of the highest scores in strategy and market presence categories.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 9 June 2021 – Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, has been recognised as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021.





The global report evaluated 12 service providers based on 33 criteria. Medallia was among the highest scoring vendors in the strategy category, receiving the highest scores possible in execution and delivery on roadmap, product vision and strategy, enterprise strategy, partner strategy, and services strategy criteria.

Mr Greg Philiotis, SVP, Head of International Industry Sales, Medallia, commented, “We will continue to do what we do best in customer and employee experience management – helping our clients engage meaningfully with stakeholders at all levels, using our proprietary and scalable software-as-a-service platform – Medallia Experience Cloud™.”

Medallia Experience Cloud™ uniquely fuses human and machine learning to reveal the most relevant customer insights, and makes them actionable to every role across an organisation. By integrating opinions with operational data, companies are empowered to make smarter, more effective decisions.

Over the last seven years, Medallia’s operations in APAC has grown significantly from a single market in Australia to five markets, including South Korea which was established last year.

Mr Kwanghak Kim, Country Manager of Korea commented, “We are very focused on turning signals into actions that drive growth. We look forward to deepening partnerships with our growing customer base in Korea and working closely with them to fulfill the ever-evolving customer and employee expectations.”

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud™, is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

#Medallia