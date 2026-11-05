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Meraas showcases five residential zones at Dubai Design Week

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai developer Meraas is presenting its plans to expand residential living at Dubai Design District through an interactive installation at Dubai Design Week, bringing five proposed neighbourhood areas into focus alongside a programme involving international architecture firms.

The Meraas Creative Living Space, open from 4 to 8 November, interprets the district’s expanded masterplan through design displays, discussions, workshops and music. Developed with Duette Studio, the installation explores how housing, public spaces and cultural activities could operate together within the established creative hub known as d3.

Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, is participating as the festival’s Creative Living Partner. The five areas featured in the installation are The Creekside, Design HQ, SOHO, The Sanctuary and The Mindspace, each representing a different aspect of the proposed mixed-use district.

Architectural and design practices Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Woods Bagot and U+A are among the participants in the programme. Their involvement centres on conversations and workshops examining the design process, the creative economy and the relationship between buildings and the communities using them.

The presentation follows Meraas’s announcement earlier this year of an expanded residential masterplan covering 18 million square feet between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek. The developer intends to combine waterfront homes with cultural facilities, retail outlets, hospitality venues and public open spaces, extending d3 beyond its established commercial and creative functions.

The installation provides a public-facing interpretation of that proposal rather than announcing a separate development. Meraas has not provided a revised construction timetable, overall investment value or new housing delivery figures in its festival announcement, leaving the scale and phasing of future residential additions beyond the identified projects unspecified.

Under the masterplan, the canal-facing area is intended to accommodate contemporary homes and boutique hospitality alongside an active waterfront promenade. Another area will bring residential buildings together with shops and restaurants, connecting everyday services with the district’s existing offices and design businesses.

A cultural area is planned around performance venues and mid-rise housing overlooking the d3 Bowl, while a wellness-oriented neighbourhood would incorporate parks, sports facilities and landscaping inspired by mangroves. The fifth component focuses on creative production, with galleries, studios and loft-style spaces intended to encourage interaction among residents and practitioners.

Central to the wider proposal is the Design Line, a shaded pedestrian route designed to connect different parts of the district. Meraas envisages landscaped corridors, public art and gathering places along this route, seeking to make walking a practical means of moving between homes, workplaces and cultural destinations.

The developer is targeting LEED Silver community certification for the masterplan. Its stated approach includes energy-efficient design, sustainable transport connections and consideration of the surrounding landscape, including views towards Dubai Creek and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Certification remains an objective rather than an achieved status.

Residential schemes already associated with d3 include Atélis, The Edit and Design Quarter. Meraas has identified Atélis as a 280-home waterfront tower and The Edit as a three-tower project comprising 557 homes. These projects provide an indication of the housing component, although the festival presentation does not establish how many additional units the broader masterplan may ultimately deliver.

The festival programme also examines how a district traditionally associated with design studios, offices and events might accommodate permanent residential communities. Organisers have scheduled sessions addressing creative work, shared spaces and the ways architecture can influence social interaction, rather than focusing exclusively on individual building designs.

Evening activities are planned within the SOHO section of the installation, where listening sessions feature Ben Palace, DJ Liutik and Karrouhat. The music programme forms part of Meraas’s effort to illustrate the cultural and social uses envisaged for the neighbourhood’s communal spaces.

The district’s expansion is intended to connect residential uses with an existing concentration of creative enterprises rather than establish an isolated housing enclave. Meraas says the design will give residents access to cultural programming, hospitality and landscaped public areas within the same neighbourhood. The company has linked its plans to demand for centrally located waterfront homes, although it has not released independent market research or detailed sales figures for the overall scheme in connection with the exhibition.

Dubai Design Week runs from 3 to 8 November, while the Meraas installation’s programme began on 4 November. Attendance at certain sessions and interview opportunities is limited, with places allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

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