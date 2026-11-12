MG Motor presents four electrified vehicles at Dubai exhibition

MG Motor Middle East has put four electric and hybrid vehicles on display at EV World Dubai 2026, highlighting its strategy of offering different powertrain options across regional markets.

The exhibition, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 10 to 12 November, features the fully electric MG Cyberster roadster, MG07 plug-in hybrid, MG HS hybrid and MG RX9 plug-in hybrid. The selection covers sports cars, passenger vehicles and sport utility vehicles, reflecting the manufacturer’s efforts to reach buyers with differing driving requirements.

Under the theme “Passion, Electrified”, MG is presenting its Hybrid+ and Plug-in Hybrid+ systems alongside information about its SolidCore semi-solid-state battery technology. The company says intelligent energy management and advanced hybrid transmissions are intended to improve efficiency, acceleration and driving performance while maintaining safety and reliability.

The display comes as manufacturers seek to accommodate uneven demand for fully electric vehicles across the Middle East. Charging access, typical journey lengths and customer preferences vary between markets, making conventional hybrids and plug-in hybrids alternatives for motorists unwilling or unable to rely exclusively on battery power.

Jacky Xu, managing director of MG Motor Middle East, said customers across the region do not share a single preference for vehicle technology. Some are prepared to switch entirely to electric propulsion, while others prefer the fuel efficiency of hybrids or the flexibility offered by plug-in models.

“Our job is to understand those needs and make sure we’re offering the right choices,” Xu said, explaining the company’s approach to the exhibition. He said MG wanted customers to consider electrified vehicles suited to their lifestyles and driving habits.

The Cyberster is the only fully electric vehicle among the four exhibited models. The two-seat roadster represents MG’s performance-oriented offering and provides a contrast with the larger, more practical hybrid vehicles included in the presentation. The company is using the model to demonstrate its approach to electric sports-car design.

The MG07 PHEV combines a petrol engine with an externally rechargeable electric powertrain. MG is positioning the vehicle as an example of its work on design and onboard technology, although its exhibition announcement did not specify performance figures, battery capacity or an electric-only driving range for the model.

The MG HS HEV uses a petrol engine and hybrid technology without requiring the external charging associated with plug-in vehicles. MG claims a combined driving range of up to 1,287 kilometres, a figure that refers to operation using its available fuel and hybrid systems rather than distance travelled solely on electricity.

The company identifies the HS as an option for daily commuting and longer journeys. Its stated range is a manufacturer claim, and the distance achievable in ordinary driving will depend on conditions, vehicle configuration and use. MG did not provide a comparative efficiency assessment covering all four displayed vehicles.

The MG RX9 PHEV extends plug-in hybrid technology to a larger SUV. It is designed to allow shorter journeys using electric propulsion while retaining a petrol engine for longer trips. MG emphasised cabin space and versatility in describing the model, without providing a specific electric-only range in its exhibition statement.

MG’s presentation also draws attention to SolidCore, which the company describes as a next-generation semi-solid-state battery technology. Its inclusion in the technology showcase does not establish that the battery is fitted to any of the four vehicles on display. The announcement gave no deployment timetable or technical specifications for the system.

The company’s electrification programme is supported by parent group SAIC Motor, which provides engineering resources, research capabilities and access to vehicle technologies. MG said this relationship supports the development of new-energy models intended for customers in Middle Eastern markets.

EV World Dubai brings together vehicle manufacturers, charging providers, battery specialists and organisations involved in transport infrastructure. The event’s programme addresses electric mobility and the systems required to support its adoption, extending beyond passenger vehicles to charging networks and related technologies.

The exhibition is being held in halls Zabeel 4, 5 and 6 at Dubai World Trade Centre. MG Motor Middle East is listed by the organiser as an exhibitor at stand A13, where visitors can inspect the four vehicles during the three-day event. The organiser has scheduled exhibition hours from 10am to 6pm, with participating companies representing different parts of the electric mobility sector, including vehicle distribution, charging equipment, energy services and supporting infrastructure.