logo
Just in:
Tashkent ready to challenge Dubai and Riyadh for Islamic fintech crown // Linux Foundation backs TRACE for verifiable AI runtimes // OpenAI chip challenges Nvidia in inference tests // Knitup unlocks a new era of creator commerce with single-piece premium knit production // From textile waste to runway: Redress Design Award 2026 opens public vote for the next generation of sustainable fashion designers // DXB traffic recovery strengthens through second quarter // Alibaba insider buying fails to erase dilution fears // Vinhomes Strengthens Its Position at the Forefront of Smart City Development // Zelenskyy honours Musk as Kyiv presses Starlink case // Dubai Museum of the Future to shut for overhaul // Green GSM Philippines launches premium taxi, a 7-seat high-end electric taxi service // JOYY Delivers YoY and QoQ Growth in Total Revenues as Diversified Businesses Sustain Strong Momentum // Iran and Oman advance Hormuz shipping corridor plan // SpaceX plans giant Louisiana hub for Starship launches // Sofar Sounds Launches Creative Studio Built Around Its Global Live Music & Experiences Community // Trump Golden Token redemption claim lacks evidence // JPMorgan weighs stablecoin as banks rethink digital money // OpenAI has not set year-end AGI deadline // SenseTime Records First‑Ever Profit in First Half of 2026 “Models + Token Factory + Agent Harness” Framework Unlocks High‑Value Commercialization // Singapore expands child support as fertility hits record low //
0 likes

Millions Affected as AT&T Confirms Customer Data Breach

Telecommunications giant AT&T has confirmed a data breach impacting millions of customers, prompting notifications to regulators and affected individuals. The company initially cast doubt on the authenticity of customer records posted online last month, but further investigation revealed the data to be genuine.

AT&T has begun notifying state authorities and regulators, including the attorneys general of Maine and California. In a filing with the Maine Attorney General’s office, the company stated that over 51 million individuals were impacted by the breach. This number may reflect the removal of duplicate or inaccurate entries from the leaked database.

While the source of the leak remains under investigation, AT&T has acknowledged that the compromised information belongs to both current and former customers. Estimates suggest that roughly 65 million past customers may be affected. Data breach notification laws mandate disclosure to state attorneys general when a significant number of residents are involved.

The leaked data reportedly includes personal details such as names, addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth. AT&T has assured customers that, to the best of their knowledge, sensitive information like financial data and call history was not compromised.

As a precautionary measure, AT&T is offering identity theft protection and credit monitoring services to affected individuals for a period of one year. The company has also reportedly reset passcodes for impacted accounts to further bolster security.

This incident highlights the growing concerns surrounding data privacy and security. With cyberattacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, companies entrusted with vast amounts of customer information face a constant challenge in safeguarding that data. Regulatory bodies are likely to scrutinize AT&T’s response to the breach, focusing on the timeline of events, the cause of the leak, and the company’s efforts to mitigate potential harm to affected individuals.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is responsible for enforcing data security requirements under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) for financial institutions and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) for credit reporting agencies. The FTC may also investigate AT&T’s data security practices to determine if they violated any consumer protection laws.

AT&T’s data breach serves as a stark reminder of the importance of data security and the potential consequences of a cyberattack. Consumers are advised to remain vigilant, monitor their accounts for suspicious activity, and be cautious about sharing personal information online.

____________________________________

This article first appeared on The WIRE and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Network


(The content powered by our AI models is produced through sophisticated algorithms, and while we strive for accuracy, it may occasionally contain a few minor issues. We appreciate your understanding that AI-generated content is an evolving technology, and we encourage users to provide feedback if any discrepancies are identified. As this feature is currently in beta testing, your insights play a crucial role in enhancing the overall quality and reliability of our service. We thank you for your collaboration and understanding as we work towards delivering an increasingly refined and accurate user experience.)

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
JOYY Delivers YoY and QoQ Growth in Total Revenues as Diversified Businesses Sustain Strong Momentum // Alibaba insider buying fails to erase dilution fears // Linux Foundation backs TRACE for verifiable AI runtimes // SpaceX plans giant Louisiana hub for Starship launches // OpenAI has not set year-end AGI deadline // Zelenskyy honours Musk as Kyiv presses Starlink case // Tashkent ready to challenge Dubai and Riyadh for Islamic fintech crown // Green GSM Philippines launches premium taxi, a 7-seat high-end electric taxi service // WETEX expands water innovation focus for 2026 // Iran and Oman advance Hormuz shipping corridor plan // ADIB plans Dh1.75 billion rights issue for growth // OpenAI has not set year-end AGI deadline // Knitup unlocks a new era of creator commerce with single-piece premium knit production // Singapore expands child support as fertility hits record low // Shanghai Summer 2026 Makes the City Easier to Explore with New Travel, Payment and Visitor Services // Only 49% of Singaporeans Feel Prepared for the Next Decade // US disrupts China-linked hacking platforms targeting agencies // Ferrari World stages women-only indoor run // Sofar Sounds Launches Creative Studio Built Around Its Global Live Music & Experiences Community // Dubai Museum of the Future to shut for overhaul //