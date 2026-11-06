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Miss Universe Hong Kong Jen Zhou Departs for Puerto Rico to Compete in the 75th Miss Universe World Final

Miss Universe Hong Kong
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2026 – The 75th Miss Universe World Final will take place on 24 November 2026 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Marking the historic diamond anniversary of the pageant, this year’s edition brings together delegates from over 120 countries and territories. Crowned Miss Universe Hong Kong in September 2026, Jen Zhou has completed her domestic preparations and will depart for Puerto Rico next week to embark on three weeks of official competition events, preliminary evaluations, and cross-cultural exchanges.

Miss Universe Hong Kong 2026 Jen Zhou (周婷）

A Multifaceted Background Spanning Film, Finance, and Broadcast Journalism

Raised in Hong Kong and an alumna of Hong Kong International School (HKIS), Zhou demonstrated creative and academic excellence early on, receiving concurrent admission offers from the Acting Department of Beijing Film Academy and the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC). She went on to complete dual degrees from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts and the Marshall School of Business.

Following graduation, Zhou entered international corporate finance, working at UBS for nearly three years before pursuing and earning a Master’s degree in Journalism from Columbia University in New York. She currently works as an English-language television feature host in Hong Kong, a bilingual content creator, and a commercial model. Having previously placed as a finalist in both Miss Asia and Miss Hong Kong, Zhou won the Miss Universe Hong Kong title in September 2026, securing her credential to represent the city on the global stage.

“The Miss Universe competition is not only one of the world’s preeminent pageants, but also a vital platform for spotlighting female leadership, cultural diversity, and global engagement,” Zhou stated. “Representing Hong Kong at this diamond anniversary edition is a tremendous privilege. I hope to present to the world the resilience, professionalism, and cultural confidence that define Hong Kong’s emerging generation.”

Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ddgozu8TK-L/

Rigorous Competition Preparation and Community Philanthropy

To prepare for the global arena at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum—a venue accommodating up to 18,000 spectators—the Hong Kong delegation designed a rigorous training regimen for Zhou. The curriculum emphasized international runway technique, multi-camera staging, and simulated on-stage Q&A sessions to sharpen public speaking under pressure.

In tandem with performance coaching, Zhou prioritized community advocacy throughout her intensive preparation period. In late October, she volunteered at a community kitchen in Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, joining local volunteer teams to prepare and distribute hot meals and essential supplies to elderly residents and unhoused individuals. Zhou and her team also provided direct funding for meal ingredients, integrating civic engagement into her pre-pageant journey.

Showcasing Local Design: Evening Gown Craftsmanship and Cultural Heritage

The official Miss Universe schedule features rigorous sartorial standards across welcome receptions, philanthropic galas, preliminary judging, the national costume presentation, and the grand final.

  • Bespoke Evening Gown: Tailored by an acclaimed Hong Kong fashion designer, Zhou’s competition gown integrates Hong Kong’s East-meets-West architectural silhouettes, urban dynamism, and traditional Lingnan textile craftsmanship into its fabric and tailoring.
  • Cultural Heritage Exchange: For the traditional gift-exchange ceremony involving over 120 participating delegations, the team selected handcrafted cultural keepsakes reflecting Hong Kong’s heritage, designed to share the city’s unique cultural narrative with global representatives.

Official Schedule for the 75th Miss Universe World Final

Key competition milestones at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum include:

  • National Costume Show: 21 November 2026
  • Preliminary Competition: 22 November 2026
  • Grand Final: 24 November 2026

Hashtag: #MissUniverseHongKong #MissUniverse

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Miss Universe Hong Kong

Miss Universe is among the world’s most enduring and widely followed international competitions, engaging delegates from more than 120 countries and territories annually. Miss Universe Hong Kong selects and mentors accomplished women with strong academic credentials, global communication skills, and social commitment to represent Hong Kong internationally, fostering intercultural dialogue and enhancing the city’s global profile.

About the 75th Miss Universe World Final

The 75th Miss Universe World Final will convene on 24 November 2026 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Celebrating 75 years of leadership and international pageantry under the “Diamond Edition” banner, the event brings together global delegates demonstrating leadership, stage presentation, and public advocacy.

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