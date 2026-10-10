Missile strike wounds passengers at Riyadh airport terminal

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A missile struck a passenger terminal at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, wounding numerous people and triggering evacuations as emergency crews rushed to the scene, regional officials said.

Two officials confirmed the airport had come under attack, with one saying the missile hit an occupied passenger terminal. Both requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly. Saudi authorities had not immediately issued a formal account of Saturday’s incident or confirmed a casualty figure.

Witnesses described a powerful explosion and injured people lying inside the airport. More than a dozen ambulances were seen heading towards the facility, while travellers were moved out of affected areas. A hospital source said dozens of people, mostly Saudi nationals, had been injured and at least five were receiving intensive care. Those figures could not immediately be independently confirmed.

The strike caused extensive disruption to flights serving the Saudi capital. Flight-tracking data showed inbound aircraft being diverted or cancelled, while Kuwait Airways announced cancellations because of the airport’s closure. The airport advised passengers to check directly with their airlines before travelling to the terminals.

FlightAware recorded at least 225 cancellations at the airport over a 24-hour period. Flightradar24 showed incoming services diverted away from Riyadh, with a prolonged gap in arrivals following the incident. The disruption left passengers facing uncertainty over departures, connections and revised travel arrangements.

Canada’s embassy urged its citizens to avoid travelling to the airport because of ongoing military activity. Several international carriers had already suspended services to Riyadh or other Saudi destinations following earlier attacks, adding to the pressure on airlines operating across the region.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s strike from Yemen’s Houthi movement. A diplomatic source attributed the missile attack to the Iran-aligned group, but Saudi officials had not publicly established responsibility for the latest incident. The Houthis have claimed earlier attacks on Saudi aviation facilities.

Saturday’s emergency followed two attacks on the same airport on Thursday that killed three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, and wounded several other people. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said those strikes targeted airport facilities and an aircraft belonging to national carrier Saudia.

The authority said the injured in Thursday’s attacks included citizens and foreign residents, with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Emergency teams transferred casualties to hospitals, while the attacks caused material damage to airport property. Aviation operations had resumed before Saturday’s fresh disruption.

Saudia identified the pilot killed in the earlier attacks as Captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami. The airline also confirmed damage to an aircraft on the ground and said no passengers were aboard it at the time. The latest strike renewed concerns about the exposure of civilian airport facilities to missiles.

The attacks have unfolded amid intensified fighting in neighbouring Yemen, where Saudi-backed government forces are battling the Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition has provided air support for operations against the group, while Houthi forces have threatened further strikes against targets inside the kingdom.

The Houthis have warned international airlines against using Saudi airspace, describing it as an area of military operations. Their warnings, combined with repeated strikes on airports, have complicated airline scheduling and prompted governments to review advice for travellers.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has expanded its guidance on Saudi airspace, citing the Houthis’ capacity to strike targets deeper inside the kingdom and their increasing focus on aviation infrastructure. It warned that missile launches, drone activity and interception operations could raise risks for civilian aircraft.

Saudi Arabia has sought assistance from international partners as attacks have affected airports and other infrastructure. United States support for the Saudi-led offensive has included intelligence sharing and planning assistance, although there was no immediate announcement of additional American military involvement following Saturday’s incident.

Saudi and Omani foreign ministers discussed diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions during a telephone conversation on Saturday, according to the kingdom. Oman has maintained a role in regional mediation while hostilities have intensified. Both countries have emphasised the importance of diplomatic engagement to contain the widening confrontation.

Saudi authorities have also warned against filming or distributing information showing missile interceptions and impact locations, saying such activity could expose individuals to legal consequences. The warning was issued as authorities continued assessing damage and protecting aviation facilities.