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Motorola introduces Signature 27 flagship priced at $1,599

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Motorola has unveiled its Signature 27 smartphone with a $1,599 price tag, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 7,000mAh battery, marking a major expansion of its conventional premium handset range.

The Lenovo-owned company announced the device on Thursday, confirming that US pre-orders will open on 19 November ahead of general sales on 26 November. Its official recommended US price is $1,599.99 for a configuration offering 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

The handset places Motorola directly against the most expensive mainstream smartphones, including Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra. Unlike Motorola’s foldable Razr models, the Signature 27 uses a conventional rectangular design, making its pricing and specifications an important test of demand for the company’s premium non-folding devices.

Motorola has equipped the phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, alongside a cooling system called ArcticMesh. The company says the system combines a vapour chamber with diamond-infused thermal gel to manage heat during demanding tasks, including gaming and artificial intelligence processing.

Its 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo display uses tandem OLED technology, with two light-emitting layers designed to improve brightness and efficiency. Motorola claims peak brightness of 12,000 nits, although that figure describes a maximum operating condition rather than sustained brightness across the entire screen. The panel supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Photography is another central feature. The rear camera arrangement includes a 50-megapixel main sensor supplied by Sony, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering three-times optical magnification. Motorola also advertises digitally assisted zoom reaching 100 times, a specification that does not imply equivalent optical image quality.

A dedicated Event Vision Sensor is intended to help capture fast-moving subjects. Motorola says the component detects changes associated with movement and works with its Action Shot mode to improve timing and sharpness. The handset also carries a 50-megapixel front-facing camera and supports Dolby Vision video recording.

Battery capacity stands at 7,000mAh, using silicon-carbon technology. The company specifies 90-watt wired charging and wireless charging of up to 50 watts with compatible proprietary equipment. It claims that a 12-minute wired charge can provide up to 12 hours of use, although actual endurance will depend on settings and usage patterns.

The Signature 27 ships with Android 17, with Motorola promising seven years of operating system upgrades and security updates. That commitment addresses a major consideration for buyers paying flagship prices, although the company has not specified the frequency at which individual security updates will arrive.

Motorola has also highlighted support for GrapheneOS, the privacy-focused Android-based operating system. The company says it worked with the GrapheneOS Foundation to ensure hardware compatibility, offering an alternative for customers seeking stronger software security controls. Availability and installation arrangements for that operating system remain separate from the phone’s standard Android experience.

Artificial intelligence features include integrations with Google’s Gemini services and Motorola’s Qira platform. The company is promoting tools for text input, personalised widgets and automated actions, while also linking some experiences to compatible Lenovo computers. Their practical usefulness will depend on software availability, language support and individual applications.

The device carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance to dust and water, together with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection. Motorola also cites MIL-STD-810H durability testing, although such certification should not be interpreted as protection against every type of accidental damage.

Audio comes through stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The phone measures approximately eight millimetres thick and weighs 227 grams, reflecting the combination of its large screen, substantial battery and camera hardware.

The company’s pricing strategy also puts the new device in a market where customers may expect extensive after-sales support, long software lifetimes and dependable camera performance rather than specifications alone. Motorola has disclosed the hardware and its upgrade commitment, but independent assessments of sustained display brightness, battery endurance and camera results will only become possible once retail devices are tested. The US version does not include integrated Qi2 magnetic charging, despite supporting wireless charging, which may matter to customers using magnetic accessories and charging stands across different devices.

Motorola is offering the US model unlocked through its website, Amazon and Best Buy. The two announced finishes are Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive. The company has also indicated plans to introduce the handset in India during November, without confirming local pricing or a precise sales date.

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