Mumbai to host global blockchain leaders at November conference

India Blockchain Week 2026 will bring cryptocurrency executives, financial regulators and technology developers to Mumbai on November 1 and 2, with institutional adoption of blockchain and digital assets occupying a prominent place on the conference agenda.

The fourth edition, organised by Web3 investment firm Hashed Emergent, will take place at Fairmont Mumbai. It marks the event’s first move to the financial centre after three editions in Bengaluru, bringing discussions about decentralised technology closer to banks, investors and financial market institutions.

Organisers have confirmed participation from senior representatives of cryptocurrency exchanges, payments businesses, financial infrastructure companies and public institutions. The programme includes sessions on tokenisation, decentralised finance, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence and practical applications within established financial services.

Among the announced participants are Dipesh Shah, executive director of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, and Ramesh Krishnamoorthy, chief of risk management at the National Payments Corporation of India. Their inclusion reflects the organisers’ emphasis on discussions between technology businesses and institutions responsible for financial infrastructure and oversight.

The speaker roster also includes SB Seker, Binance’s Asia-Pacific head; Sumit Gupta, co-founder of CoinDCX; Ashish Singhal, co-founder of CoinSwitch; and Sean Ballard, who leads derivatives and institutional business at Bybit. Edul Patel, co-founder and chief executive of Mudrex, is also listed among the participants.

Binance is the title sponsor, while CoinDCX, CoinSwitch and BINGOLD are platinum sponsors. The commercial backing underscores the participation of major digital asset businesses, although sponsorship does not establish regulatory endorsement of their products or services.

The presence of representatives from securities markets, payments infrastructure and digital asset exchanges does not imply agreement on the treatment of cryptocurrencies. The conference is a discussion platform, not a policymaking meeting, and no regulatory decisions have been announced as part of its programme. Its institutional sessions will nevertheless bring together participants whose responsibilities differ sharply, from supervising markets and managing payment risks to developing commercial products and investing in emerging technologies.

A dedicated Institutional Forum will address how blockchain systems might operate within banking, payments and capital markets. Discussions are expected to cover custody, settlement, compliance and the operational challenges associated with adopting digital asset infrastructure. The forum is intended for senior institutional participants rather than the general conference audience.

A separate Future Asset Forum will examine tokenisation and the possible use of blockchain-based representations of conventional assets. Questions surrounding fractional ownership, investor protections and the infrastructure required to support transactions are among the issues identified for discussion.

One scheduled session, titled From Policy to Production: What’s Live in India, will consider blockchain applications already being deployed by financial institutions. Another will explore whether tokenisation can change how retail investors gain exposure to assets, while a discussion on artificial intelligence and payments will consider transactions initiated by automated software agents.

The agenda also provides space for developers and founders working on blockchain networks and related services. Announced participants include Prabal Banerjee, co-founder of Avail; Marcin Kazmierczak, co-founder and chief operating officer of RedStone Oracles; and Harshit Tiwari, vice-president of growth at the NEAR Foundation.

Their participation brings technical subjects into a programme otherwise weighted towards finance and institutional adoption. Blockchain developers continue to face questions about network capacity, security, interoperability and the cost of deploying applications, alongside the commercial challenge of attracting users beyond cryptocurrency trading.

The conference arrives as companies explore applications that differ substantially in their legal and operational requirements. A token representing a financial asset, for example, raises questions about ownership, custody and transfer that cannot be resolved solely through the underlying technology. Regulatory treatment depends on the product and applicable rules.

Hashed Emergent says the gathering will anchor a wider programme of independent Web3 events across Mumbai, including workshops, hackathons, investor meetings and community sessions. The two-day conference is also scheduled ahead of Devcon, an Ethereum developer gathering taking place in the city.

Organisers say the previous edition attracted more than 3,500 attendees. That figure describes past participation and is not a forecast for the Mumbai conference, for which final attendance numbers will become available only after the event.

The conference offers several ticket categories, including general, priority, student and VIP admission. Access to the Institutional Forum is subject to eligibility and application, while workshops and other activities have separate participation arrangements. Organisers have also invited further speaker applications as the programme is finalised.