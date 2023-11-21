Myanmar Military Junta Losing Vital Regions In Battle With Pro-Democracy Rebels

By Arun Kumar Shrivastav

The nearly three-year-old military government in Myanmar is facing the toughest challenge from the rebel groups so far. In a coordinated attack on military posts in the Shan state bordering China, pro-democracy fighters have captured several towns. The rebel assault that began on October 27 and is named 1027 is being spearheaded by Three Brotherhood Alliance, which comprises the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA).

As per media reports, People’s Defence Forces backed by the parallel National Unity Government (NUG) is also involved in the rebel assault. Together, they are able to cut the supply lines for the military and outmanoeuvre them with better planning and coordination.

ADVERTISEMENT







As the military has been in power in Myanmar for over five decades, they have the fighting capability and a way with the country’s politics where the policy of divide and rule works in tandem with the fear of brute power. The rebels have seen all kinds of atrocities from prison to execution and from bombed by airplanes to artillery fires. They have no escape from the raging battleground that the county has become .Despite superior military assets, the military government in Myanmar, headed by the coup leader Min Aung Alaing, seems to be fast running out of choices.

Within the ASEAN, Myanmar is isolated and has got virtually no friends. International sanctions have narrowed down revenue streams for the military, jeopardizing its routine procurements.

It’s believed that 1027 has a backing of China. Along the borders with China in the Shan state, online gambling dens have proliferated and thousands of foreign workers, including from China, are believed be trapped in illegal gambling business. The entire area is mafia-administered and the Myanmar military has not shown any interest in enforcing rule of law in this region. The pro-democracy rebels have dedicated their fight to eradicating the oppressive military dictatorship, safeguarding the lives of civilians, asserting their right to self defence, maintaining control over the territory, and responding resolutely to ongoing artillery attacks and airstrikes.

Besides, they also mentioned combatting gambling scams along Myanmar-China borders as one of the objectives of the latest assault, Reuters said in a report.

After the war between the military and the pro-democracy fighters intensified, people in areas bordering India fled to India’s Mizoram. Among those who fled the country to escape the fierce fighting are some Myanmar military personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the 78-year-old leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), Aung San SuuKyi, who is in a solitary prison in a forest on the outskirts of capital Nay Pyi Taw is said to be ill but denied proper medical care. In September, her 46-year-old UK-based son, Kim Aris, told BBC Burmese that the country’s military rulers have blocked prison authorities requests for urgent care to the ailing pro-democracy icon.

Suu Kyi is reported to have severe toothaches that makes her unable to eat. However, the military government maintains that Suu Kyi is in good health and getting regular medical checkups.

From 2015 to 2020, Myanmar had an elected government headed by Suu Kyi. It was not entirely a civilian government, but an experimental mix of accommodating civilian government ethos within a military government. Nevertheless, it brought the country a good deal of freshness and liberalism, with new tourists and businesses. Myanmar was gradually getting to where it actually belonged. Its locales and foods were being rediscovered and relished. Overseas entrepreneurs set their shops in the country attracted by the idyllic setup and the idealism in the air.

To be in a country that’s so rich and mystic, represented by enigmatic Suu Kyi, was perhaps too much for asking. It was a heady cocktail!

From that point, the way Myanmar slipped into dictatorship and civil war is too much of a loss for the entire region. Journalists, rights activists, and political leaders have been put in the prison. Ordinary citizens are facing shortage of essential items and lawlessness. Worse, there is a military crackdown, artillery fire, and aerial bombing. The land rich in oil and jade is ruined and devastated. There is pain everywhere. This is too much of a price to pay for a military that has refused to become modern.

Portals reporting local news from Myanmar often have reports that bring to light extreme adventure and emotional upheavals that people are going through. (IPA Service)

The post Myanmar Military Junta Losing Vital Regions In Battle With Pro-Democracy Rebels first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.