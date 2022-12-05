NetApp Deepens APAC Channels and Alliances Engagement with New VP Appointment

Brenda Tan joins as Vice President of the Channels & Partner Organization, APAC to redefine NetApp’s next-gen channels and partnerships strategy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 December 2022 – NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the appointment of Brenda Tan as the Vice President of the Channels and Partner Organization, Asia Pacific & Japan. Brenda will define the APAC strategy for NetApp’s channel model, and work hand-in-hand with partners to execute the strategy across the region. Brenda’s appointment follows the recent launch of NetApp’s Partner Sphere program, which aims to accelerate digital and cloud transformation for enterprises.

Brenda Tan, Vice President of the Channels and Partner Organization, Asia Pacific & Japan at NetApp

“As we forge ahead in our evolved cloud transformation journey, our Channels and Partner ecosystem is the bedrock for our next phase of growth,” said Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, NetApp Asia Pacific & Japan. “Brenda’s track record in leading some of the highest performing channels and alliances teams in the region makes her the ideal leader to drive NetApp’s Channels and Partner Organization. Under her leadership, Partner Sphere will bring our partner-first culture to life.”

“I am excited to be appointed to this role and look forward to working with our partners across APAC,” said Brenda Tan, Vice President of the Channels and Partner Organization, APAC, NetApp. “With enterprises embracing the hybrid multicloud, an evolved cloud approach is crucial in helping them realize the full business benefits that lie ahead. The best-in-class solutions and capabilities offered jointly by NetApp and our partners will bring transformational value to our customers across the region.”

Brenda has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry building and leading sales, marketing, channels and alliances functions. Prior to NetApp, Brenda has led the expansion of indirect businesses for Oracle Cloud, Broadcom CA Technologies, IBM and HPE.

Hashtag: #NetApp

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.