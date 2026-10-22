New Asia Forum 2026 Targets US$30 Billion in Investment Mobilization, Positions Indonesia as a Gateway to Asia’s Growth

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – The New Asia Forum (NAF) 2026 aims to mobilize US$30 billion in investment across the New Asia region by strengthening strategic partnerships and accelerating investment execution. Held under the patronage of President Prabowo Subianto, with Danantara Indonesia as a founding partner, the forum will take place on 3–4 December 2026 in Bali, Indonesia.

NAF 2026 is designed as an action-oriented platform connecting global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers to advance investment opportunities across strategic sectors. Moving beyond conventional economic dialogue, the forum seeks to translate investment interest into concrete commitments, financing structures, and measurable outcomes.

Pahala Nugraha Mansury, Managing Director of Global Relations & Communications at Danantara Indonesia, emphasized Asia’s growing potential to attract long-term global capital amid shifting economic and geopolitical dynamics.

“Our focus is on encouraging long-term capital to recognize the many investment opportunities across Asian countries, because this is precisely where the center of gravity for growth lies. This will enable growth at scale, anchored by ASEAN and driven by Indonesia as the largest country in ASEAN,” said Pahala.

The Asia-Pacific region currently accounts for nearly 60% of global economic growth. However, long-term international capital allocation to the region remains below its potential, presenting significant opportunities for greater investment collaboration.

NAF 2026 expects to convene more than 1,000 global leaders, feature over 100 speakers, and host more than 40 sessions involving sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, development finance institutions, multinational corporations, and government representatives. Notable speakers include President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia; Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Kathleen Quirk, Chief Executive Officer of Freeport-McMoRan; Matteo Renzi, former Prime Minister of Italy; and Israfil Mammadov, Chief Executive Officer of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The forum will follow a two-day structure: Discovery & Diligence on 3 December, focusing on investment opportunities, feasibility, and transaction structures; and Action & Execution on 4 December, advancing capital commitments, strategic partnerships, and implementation milestones.

Eight priority sectors will anchor the discussions: strategic resources and downstreaming; energy and power; advanced mobility and manufacturing; digital infrastructure and AI; food and agribusiness; trade and connectivity; tourism and creative economy; and education and human capital.

As a founding partner, Danantara Indonesia will participate as a co-investor alongside global partners, supporting investment in strategic sectors and reinforcing Indonesia’s role in regional economic transformation.

Through its transaction-focused approach, NAF 2026 aims to deliver preliminary investment agreements, bankable financing structures, and clearly defined implementation milestones. Investment commitments and progress will be tracked across subsequent editions to promote accountability, continuity, and tangible economic impact for Indonesia and the wider region.

Hashtag: #NewAsiaForum2026

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