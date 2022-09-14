No move for single opposition leader at national level: Yechuri

There is not going to be anything at the national level under one single leader to fight Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in an interview.

He was referring to the meetings held by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Delhi and elsewhere to forge a national opposition front to fight BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

“That has never happened in India, it will never happen. If you look at the earlier experiences…no need to go back to the Janata Party or post-Emergency…but go from 1996. You have Deve Gowda as the PM, the United Front made him the Prime Minister after the elections. In 1998, Vajpayee became the Prime Minister. The NDA that made him the Prime Minister was formed after the elections. In 2004, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, and the UPA that made Dr Manmohan Singh Prime Minister was formed after the elections. So, look at our own political history,” Yechuri said in an interview with CNN-News18.

But he said there will be pre-poll alliances at the state level, like the one in Tamil Nadu where all the secular forces coming together and becoming the major political force in that state. But it will be the state parties that decide which are going to be these major parties, he added.