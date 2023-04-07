Now KCR Tries To Forge A National Front To Take On The BJP

By Rahil Nora Chopra

The political buzz around the formulation of a National Front is back, with the major difference being that this time the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is discussing with like-minded parties and trying to forge a viable alternative to take on the BJP. According to sources, talks are already underway between TRS and Congress to forge an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, but TRS will fight the assembly elections in Telangana against the Congress and BJP. Previously, in 2004, CPI(M) had shown complete support to the UPA and forged an understanding with the Congress in national politics. CPI(M) had an alliance with Congress in West Bengal, Tripura, but was fighting each other in Kerala.

AAP TRIES ITS HANDS AT THIRD FRONTS IN MP, RAJASTHAN, CHHATTISGARH

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, as well as the assembly elections in Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the AAP is keen on expanding its footprint in these states. According to sources, the AAP wants an alliance with smaller parties in Rajasthan, like the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) headed by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. The way in which the CMs of Delhi and Punjab have attended the birthday of Hanuman Beniwal’s daughter in Delhi, many things seem to be getting clearer and providing better indication that both RLP and AAP will be coming together to form a third front in Rajasthan to fight the elections.

AKHILESH EYES DALIT VOTES TO ADD TO SP TALLY IN UTTAR PRADESH

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has unveiled a statue of BSP founder Kanshi Ram in Raebareli as part of his party’s attempt to reach out to the Dalit community. The SP, which counts its support among the Yadav, Muslims and Kurmi, has been trying to add Dalit votes to its fold. Akhilesh had said, “We are the people who follow the path shown by Bhimrao Ambedkar and Manyavar Kanshi Ram. We are not the ones who are out to make a dent in the ‘bahujan samaj’, but are those who bind them.” While the party has emphasized on all 80 seats in UP and Political observers say the SP’s Yadav-Muslim base, coupled with the support of Kurmis, dalits can create problems for the BJP in many seats in UP. A buzz signals that the SP, which is giving an indication for a non-BJP, non-Congress front nationally and keeping its options open for a pre-poll alliance on weak seats with other parties.

YOGI-LED BJP’S OBC, MUSLIM OUTREACH IN UTTAR PRADESH AHEAD OF 2024

BJP has begun preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The ruling party is following new tactics and strategy to attract the voters from the OBC communities. BJP has commenced a campaign ‘Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo’ from April 6 to reach out to the OBC voters. The party has formed a blueprint for the 14 Lok Sabha seats that it had lost in the last Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, BJP has decided to emphasize on the minority community, and the workers of the UP BJP Minority Morcha will also hold discussions with the people to create connection with the Muslim community.

AYODHYA PRIEST INVITES RAHUL GANDHI TO STAY IN TEMPLE PREMISES

A priest at Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi Mandir has offered invitation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to stay with the monks in the temple premises after he vacates his government bungalow, which was allotted to him as an MP way back in 2004. The offer was interpreted by some as a gesture of support for the Congress from a mahant of a temple in a BJP bastion. Mahant Sanjay Das is heir to the prestigious seat of Mahant Gyan Das, the elderly seer of Hanumangarhi. Sanjay Das is the national president of the Sankat Mochan Sena. (IPA Service)

