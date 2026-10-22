October 23 Nationwide Anti-CEC Anti-SIR Protests Deepen Centre’s Dilemma

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

Denotification of Jantar Mantar as protest site on 12 October 2026 has given anti-CEC and anti-SIR protesters to decentralize and widen the scope and ambit of the movement. The call for the nationwide street protest on October 23 given by the umbrella organization People Against SIR is likely to create numerous Jantar Mantars in the country. “Right to protest” irregularities in SIR carried out by CEC Gyanesh Kumar on behalf of PM Narendra Modi has now become the central issue that has deepening the dilemma of the government on its strategy that has failed so far in quelling the protesters.

Jantar Mantar in New Delhi was the only designated protest site in New Delhi near the seat of power until it was denotified on October 12. Government suggested three other protest sites, but only far off from the seat of power. The second phase of the protests had begun with the call of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on October 10, which was suppressed by the government with thousands of detentions and blocking all roads to Jantar Mantar, disruption of all means of transports, cancellation of trains, and internet shutdowns. CJP and INDIA bloc vowed to reclaim Jantar Mantar.

On October 13, three CJP leaders along with several others were arrested only for waving National Flag of India at Jantar Mantar. All of them, but two, were subsequently released by Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) after making them to sign bonds that they would not commit further “breach of peace”. The two, were however released only on October 21, but were again summoned and asked to appear before Delhi Police Special Crime Branch on October 22 for further investigation. INDIA block’s Members of Parliament also tried to protests on Jantar Mantar on two consecutive days but were also detained and released.

CJP’s Wave National Flag campaign at nearby Central Park of Connaught Place on October 16 was also suppressed by the government, despite Delhi High Court’s refusal to stop them as requested by Delhi Police. Then an order of closure of Central Park for two days was got from the New Delhi Municipal Council, and Delhi Police used this order to suppress the Wave National Flag campaign called by CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, who was detained. Nevertheless, hundreds assembled at Central Park by the evening and waved the national flag. Many people were however detained and prevented to reach Central Park.

It is in this backdrop nationwide anti-CEC anti-SIR protest of October 23 called by the People Against SIR has become significant. People Against SIR is an alliance that has brought together civil-society groups, students, farmers, minority organisations, layers, public figures and the people. CJP is also participating in it, and the INDIA bloc has announced to support and coordinate alongside this nationwide movement. The campaign slogan is now “Har haath mein Tiranga, har gali mein Jantar Mantar” (the tricolour national flag in every hand, a Jantar Mantar in every street).” It is no more a party politics. The movement has widened with their four core demands – Removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Scrapping of SIR, Repeal of 2003 Law, and electoral reform with a return to paper-ballot voting among others.

Though several groups, including the farmers unions, have called for Delhi march on October 23, the movement is trying not only to stage protests demonstrations in Delhi but beyond the national capital.

These protests matter because electoral integrity after over 13 crore deletion of voters from the electoral rolls after SIR has become a question of democratic legitimacy. There are allegations of systemic manipulation of the voter list, and if the movement will be able to convince people about that, there will be adverse political implications on PM Narendra Modi led BJP government. There are also allegations that the independence of the Election Commission has been compromised in favour of Modi government.

The protests have created several distinct challenges for the Modi government, which needs to avoid its appearance of suppressing peaceful dissent while not allowing the movement to intensify and spread against them. It needs to defend the CEC and SIR while not appearing hand in glove with CEC Gyanesh Kumar in disenfranchising over 13 crore voters to win elections. It needs to manage the legal and constitutional debate on 2023 amendment to CEC and ECs appointment and service conditions law countering the allegations that government compromised the independence of the ECI through this legislation.

Now the Modi government and the ruling BJP face two broad options – confrontation and institutional reassurance of fairness regarding election process in India. Under first option, they have been pushing the narrative that enemies of the country are behind the protest and trying to divide people and therefore need to be suppressed. However, this may prove to be politically counterproductive, because it may only consolidate their support base but may widen anti-BJP or anti-Modi sentiment among others. Under the second option, ECI has taken several measures in the last one month. However, these do not seem working so far. (IPA Service)

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