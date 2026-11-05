Oil and chip shares retreat after Democratic victories

Oil prices and Asian semiconductor shares fell sharply on Thursday as sweeping Democratic victories in the United States midterm elections reshaped expectations for the Iran war, energy costs and regulation of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Brent crude traded near $94 a barrel after plunging almost 9% on Wednesday, while technology-heavy stock markets in South Korea and Taiwan suffered heavy losses. The dollar weakened and government bonds advanced as investors reassessed the political constraints facing President Donald Trump.

Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress, raising expectations of stronger scrutiny of the administration’s conduct of the conflict with Iran. Traders interpreted the election outcome as increasing pressure for a diplomatic settlement, although there was no confirmed agreement to end hostilities.

Brent has lost approximately one-fifth of its value this week. If that decline persists through Friday, it would represent its steepest weekly fall since April 2020. Oil’s retreat reflects expectations that reduced geopolitical tensions could ease pressure on energy supplies and inflation.

The sell-off spread to companies involved in building and supplying data centres. Investors anticipated tougher oversight of electricity consumption, water use and planning approvals after candidates critical of large artificial intelligence facilities won important contests in Texas and Georgia.

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi fell more than 5% during Thursday’s session, while Taiwan’s Taiex declined by over 3%. Japan’s Nikkei also retreated as semiconductor equipment manufacturers and other technology shares came under selling pressure. Losses contrasted with advances across several other regional markets.

The divergence reflected competing assessments of the election result. Lower oil prices offered relief to businesses and consumers facing elevated energy costs, while the prospect of restrictions on data centre construction unsettled investors exposed to the expansion of artificial intelligence computing capacity.

Shares of several US data centre operators had already fallen on Wednesday. Core Scientific and Iren weakened in early trading, while other infrastructure specialists faced questions about their ability to finance expansion if approvals became slower or electricity requirements attracted additional scrutiny.

The outcome also revived questions about whether congressional investigations could delay infrastructure incentives, although no new federal restrictions had been enacted by Thursday.

Analysts nevertheless distinguished between a possible slowdown in construction and any lasting reduction in demand for computing power. Large technology companies could continue investing in artificial intelligence even if individual projects encounter greater political resistance or face stricter environmental requirements.

The broader US equity market rallied after the vote. The S&P 500 gained 1.6% on Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose roughly 3%. Most sectors advanced, although energy companies lagged as crude prices dropped and investors adjusted their expectations for defence spending.

Shares linked to solar power and renewable energy gained as investors considered whether Democratic control of Congress might strengthen political support for cleaner electricity. Any legislative changes would still require negotiation with the White House, leaving the scope and timing of policy shifts uncertain.

Bond markets also responded to the decline in oil. The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury securities fell towards 4.85%, its lowest level in about two months, as traders reduced expectations that persistent energy inflation would force interest rates higher.

The euro strengthened against the dollar, which slipped to a one-month low near $1.1273 per euro. Lower Treasury yields diminished some of the currency’s appeal, while expectations of less confrontational US foreign policy encouraged demand for other assets.

Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that the war had contributed to Republican electoral losses. Vice-President JD Vance offered an even sharper assessment, writing on X: “The reason we lost is the war.” Their comments reinforced attention on whether the administration would alter its approach to the conflict.

Markets remained sensitive to any indication of a change in military operations or negotiations. A sustained fall in crude could reduce fuel costs and inflation expectations, but oil prices would remain exposed to developments affecting production, shipping and regional security.

The political shift also prompted expectations of greater congressional hearings into artificial intelligence investment and its local consequences. Communities near proposed data centres have raised concerns about electricity bills, water consumption and the burden placed on existing infrastructure.

European equities reached a two-month high as lower energy prices supported sentiment. Elsewhere in Asia, shares in sectors less dependent on semiconductor investment proved more resilient, underlining the uneven market response to Washington’s changed political balance and priorities.