SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 September 2021 – ONLY Aesthetics (All About Aesthetics Pte Ltd), the largest multi-award-winning aesthetics group in Singapore, recently launched the world’s first and only cryo plasma technology, ONLYCOOL®.

ONLY Aesthetics was founded to fill the void in the medical industry and provide aesthetic treatments that were not readily available in Singapore. The aesthetics group proudly invests in state-of-the-art technology to provide the highest performing treatments to get the best results for its clients. Hence, in addition to a medical aesthetics company, ONLY Aesthetics is also considered a technology company by its co-founders.

This focus on technology has allowed the aesthetics group to provide FDA-approved medical aesthetics treatments and secure several exclusive distributor rights for the latest medical aesthetic technology in order to achieve the best results for its clients.

One of its latest treatments is ONLYCOOL®, a non-invasive and non-painful aesthetic treatment for the face. Utilising the world’s first and only cryo plasma technology, ONLYCOOL® improves skin texture and pigmentation.

It treats a variety of conditions ranging from acne scarring, wrinkles and fine lines to moles, warts and polyps. This cryo plasma technology is also able to treat stretch marks and eye lifting, and tighten up flabby and loose skin while increasing skin’s elasticity and collagen production, with minimal skin damage.

ONLYCOOL® serves as an alternative to existing treatments such as CO2 Lasers and Fractionals treatment which are increasingly obsolete due to their invasive and painful natures, and their tendency to cause hyperpigmentation (a condition that may take up to 24 months to clear up, if it is not permanent).

Besides ONLYCOOL®, ONLY Aesthetics also provides a variety of treatment programs such as hair removal, face, eyes, and body treatments, as well as pain recovery and doctor treatments.

The aesthetics group has been recently awarded 4 awards at the Daily Vanity Spa & Hair Awards 2021, namely Best Innovative Treatment, Best Hydration Facial, Best Brightening/Whitening Facial Treatment and Best IPL Salon.

More information on ONLYCOOL® can be found at https://onlyaesthetics.sg/services/onlycool/.

About ONLY Aesthetics

Established in 2005, ONLY Aesthetics was founded to rise above the inadequacy of the then-newly saturated market of medical aesthetics. The co-founders believed in the calling to reach out to clients who wanted to better themselves, without short-changing them. The brand prides itself on its state-of-the-art technology and the exceptional results it has achieved for its clients. This is testified by its raving reviews on Google and Facebook and the multiple awards and accolades it has received over the past 15 years in the aesthetics industry. ONLY Aesthetics has outlets in over 8 locations across central Singapore including Dhoby Ghaut, Raffles Place and City Hall.